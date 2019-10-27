PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Jovy Prado of the Petro Gazz Angels goes up for a spike against the BanKo Perlas Spikers in Game Two of the PVL Open Conference Semifinals here in San Juan on Sunday, October 27.
Sports Vision
Petro Gazz dominates BanKo, books return trip to PVL Finals
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 4:19pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are through to the PVL Open Conference Finals after rolling past BanKo Perlas, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17 in Game Two of the Semi-finals at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Sunday.

Despite a tightly fought first set, the Angels were able to thrash their opponents in the second and third periods.

Led by the offense of Jovy Prado, Paneng Mercado and Jonah Sabete, the second seeded Angels ended BanKo's campaign.

All three Angels scored in double digits in the three-set victory.

The Perlas Spikers brought a tougher fight in the opening set, with both teams going back and fourth.

But a crucial setting error from the BanKo side gave the see-saw set to the Angels, 28-26.

Seemingly disheartened by the close first set loss, the Perlas Spikers just couldn't recover.

Efforts from BanKo's Nicole Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio weren't enough to extend their season as the Reinforced Conference champions sent them packing.

Petro Gazz now awaits the winner of the Creamline Cool Smashers vs Motolite Semifinals series where Open Conference defending champions Creamline lead the best-of-three series, 1-0.

