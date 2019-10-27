PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Grace Bombita sported a Motolite shirt and cap when she watched Game One of the PVL Open Conference semifinals between Motolite and Creamline
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Grace Bombita cites family as motivation in Motolite signing
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Grace Bombita will be suiting up for the Motolite volleyball team in the next Premier Volleyball League season.

Keeping her family in mind, Bombita departed from the BaliPure Water Defenders in favor of a one-year contract with the Myla Pablo-led squad.

"Lahat nabigla sa naging desisyon ko," Bombita said on Saturday, after watching Game One of the PVL Open Conference semifinals between Motolite and Creamline. 

"Naiintindihan naman nila yung naging desisyon ko na lumipat pero di ko lang sinabi agad sa kanila," she added.

Bombita came to the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday wearing a Motolite shirt and cap, effectively confirming her signing with the team.

Providing for her kid, Bombita said, was the biggest reason for her transfer.

"I think inisip ko lang talaga yung pamilya ko. Especially yung anak ko, it's for his future," she said.

Bombita's exit from the Water Defenders was marred with controversy, with her former team crying foul over alleged 'poaching'.

