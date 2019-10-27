Lady Tams thrash Lady Warriors, clinch at least playoff for Final Four

ANTIPOLO — Far Eastern University secured itself at least a playoff to the Final Four after plowing through University of the East, 64-41, Sunday in the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Tournament at Ynares Center here.

Clare Castro led the rampage for the Lady Tamaraws, scoring 14 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, while also blocking two shots as they came out hot off the gates with a 19-6 start and never looked back.

So dominant was FEU's performance that the lead reached its peak at 32, 62-30, with a Castro bucket with 7:09 still left to play.

It was just the fitting gift for coach Bert Flores, who celebrated his 51st birthday with this victory that hiked the Lady Tamaraws' record to 8-6 to end the eliminations.

"Kailangan namin yan going to the Final Four. Pa-birthday na nila sa akin," said the mentor. "Sabi ko lang, don't give up dahil may chance pa tayo. Masyado na tayong down eh, so mabuhayan lang tayo at mabalik yung confidence nila, masaya na ako. Hindi pa tapos eh."

Fatima Quiapo topscored for FEU with her 18 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals, while Choy Bahuyan got 12 points, six boards, three dimes, and two steals to halt its two-game losing skid.

The Lady Tamaraws can still finish at third if Adamson loses its last game against La Salle on Wednesday.

But they are also hoping that the Lady Archers lose at least one of their remaining games, which are against UP, which is being played as of press time, and the aforementioned game against the Lady Falcons.

Joyce Terrinal carried UE with 10 points and six assists to drop to a 1-12 card with this seventh straight defeat.

The Scores:

FEU 64 — Quiapo 18, Castro 14, Bahuyan 12 Jumuad 8, Antiola 7, Mamaril 4, Delos Santos 1, Abat 0, Adriano 0, Bastatas 0, Pacia 0, Payadon 0, Vidal 0, Villanueva 0.

UE 41 — Terrinal 10, Ganade 9, Pedregosa 8, Cortizano 6, Cuadero 4, Ordas 4, Caraig 0, Fernandez 0, Nama 0.

Quarterscores: 19-6, 35-14, 50-29, 64-41