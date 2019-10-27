PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
FEU's Clare Castro goes up for a shot against the UE Lady Warriors in their second round encounter in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament in Antipolo on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
UAAP
Lady Tams thrash Lady Warriors, clinch at least playoff for Final Four
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 10:19am

ANTIPOLO — Far Eastern University secured itself at least a playoff to the Final Four after plowing through University of the East, 64-41, Sunday in the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Tournament at Ynares Center here.

Clare Castro led the rampage for the Lady Tamaraws, scoring 14 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, while also blocking two shots as they came out hot off the gates with a 19-6 start and never looked back.

So dominant was FEU's performance that the lead reached its peak at 32, 62-30, with a Castro bucket with 7:09 still left to play.

It was just the fitting gift for coach Bert Flores, who celebrated his 51st birthday with this victory that hiked the Lady Tamaraws' record to 8-6 to end the eliminations.

"Kailangan namin yan going to the Final Four. Pa-birthday na nila sa akin," said the mentor. "Sabi ko lang, don't give up dahil may chance pa tayo. Masyado na tayong down eh, so mabuhayan lang tayo at mabalik yung confidence nila, masaya na ako. Hindi pa tapos eh."

Fatima Quiapo topscored for FEU with her 18 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals, while Choy Bahuyan got 12 points, six boards, three dimes, and two steals to halt its two-game losing skid.

The Lady Tamaraws can still finish at third if Adamson loses its last game against La Salle on Wednesday.

But they are also hoping that the Lady Archers lose at least one of their remaining games, which are against UP, which is being played as of press time, and the aforementioned game against the Lady Falcons.

Joyce Terrinal carried UE with 10 points and six assists to drop to a 1-12 card with this seventh straight defeat.

The Scores:

FEU 64 — Quiapo 18, Castro 14, Bahuyan 12 Jumuad 8, Antiola 7, Mamaril 4, Delos Santos 1, Abat 0, Adriano 0, Bastatas 0, Pacia 0, Payadon 0, Vidal 0, Villanueva 0.

UE 41 — Terrinal 10, Ganade 9, Pedregosa 8, Cortizano 6, Cuadero 4, Ordas 4, Caraig 0, Fernandez 0, Nama 0.

Quarterscores: 19-6, 35-14, 50-29, 64-41

FEU LADY TAMARAWS UAAP UE LADY WARRIORS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.
Sports
Donaire has secret plan for Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is keeping his gameplan for Naoya Inoue close to his chest and the only thing he’ll disclose is it’s a perfect antidote for the Japanese when they clash...
Sports
Focus on junior players
By Edgar De Castro | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Now that world class players are getting younger than ever, focus has centered on the junior world championship, the spawning ground for senior world champions.
Sports
Disappointed but unbowed
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
If there’s such a thing as a “good” loss, Filipino challenger Edward Heno’s defeat to defending WBO lightflyweight champion Elwin Soto of Mexico in Indio, California, last Thursday night is...
Sports
Petro Gazz blanks BanKo, on brink of Finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Despite splitting their elimination round meetings, Petro Gazz was simply dominant against BanKo.
Sports
Latest
32 minutes ago
Ateneo brushes off sweep talks, focuses on UP
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
Baldwin said his squad doesn't even entertain discussion of a sweep, reserving their focus for what they need to do to get...
Sports
10 hours ago
Alaska’s uphill battle continues
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Enjoying some sort of resurgence, Alaska won for the second time in its last three games, taking Blackwater as its newest...
Sports
10 hours ago
Sweep within reach Eagles claw Bulldogs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Mighty Ateneo thumped an ousted National U, 88-51, to move an inch away from completing an elimination round sweep and gaining...
Sports
10 hours ago
Pagunsan foils Lascuña, keeps hot streak going
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
In a duel between the country’s multi-titled, finest players, Juvic Pagunsan edged Tony Lascuña with a pressure-packed...
Sports
Philippines dancesport team under Polish coach
October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine dancesport team is coming off a one-week dance camp in Italy as it ramped up its preparations for the 30th SEA Games, which the country hosts from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019.
10 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with