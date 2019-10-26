Petro Gazz blanks BanKo, on brink of Finals berth

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels made easy work of the BanKo Perlas Spikers, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Game One of the PVL Open Conference Semifinals here at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Despite splitting their elimination round meetings, Petro Gazz was simply dominant against BanKo.

They are now one win away from a return trip to the finals where they came away with the championship in the Reinforced Conference earlier this year.

The Angels were led by the offense of Jonah Sabete and Jovelyn Prado, combining for 22 points in the sweep victory.

Efforts from Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola and Gzi Gervacio tried to propel the Perlas Spikers back into the game, but the Angels had answers to everything their opponents threw.

Game Two between the Angels and the Perlas Spikers kicks off Sunday, October 27 at 2:00pm.