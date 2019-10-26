PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ateneo's Angelo Kouame goes up for a shot against the NU Bulldogs in their second round encounter in the UAAP Season 82 on Saturday, October 26.
UAAP
Ateneo rips NU, nears outright Finals berth
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 5:19pm

ANTIPOLO — There was no stopping Angelo Kouame and Ateneo from closing in on an elimination round sweep as it waylaid National University, 88-51, in the UAAP Season 82 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Ynares Center here.

Kouame scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to set the tone for another blowout as the Blue Eagles remained immaculate in the season with a 13-0 record.

“It’s satisfying. Two weeks in a row, two games in a row, we’ve come out with a great attitude,” Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said.

Taking a 44-27 lead at the half, the Blue Eagles came up as if they are trailing - putting the shackles on the Bulldogs after the interval as they limited to just nine points.

It would only get worse for the Bulldogs from there.

The lead for the Blue Eagles just continued to balloon as everyone Tab Baldwin inserted to the floor contributed - and it resulted in the biggest winning margin of the season for Ateneo.

“Sure we put points on the board, made some shots, but I think what we really focused on was our defense and rebounding,” Baldwin continued.

“We’ve seen our team, really, transfer the work ethic from practice to the court, into the game and that’s gratifying as a coach.”

Thirdy Ravena added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists as everyone with the exception of starting guard Matt Nieto got into the scoreboard.

Shaun Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 21 points but that went for naught as they dropped their fourth straight match to fall to 2-11.

NU's leading scorer Dave Ildefonso was limited to a career-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting by the unforgiving Ateneo defense after averaging 16 points for the season.

The Scores:

ADMU 88 - Kouame 17, Ravena 15, Tio 9, Wong 8, Belangel 7, Mamuyac 5, Mi. Nieto 5, Andrade 4, Daves 4, Go 4, Malilin 4, Chiu 3, Maagdemberg 3, Ma. Nieto 0

NU 51 - S. Ildefonso 21, Gallego 9, Tibayan 8, Minerva 4, Clemente 3, Gaye 2, D. Ildefonso 2, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Joson 0, Malonzo 0, Mangayao 0, Mosqueda 0, Oczon 0, Yu 0

Quarterscores: 22-12, 44-27, 65-36, 88-51

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Irving, Nets hold off Knicks, T'wolves win again
5 hours ago
Brooklyn's new star Kyrie Irving didn't match the 50 points he dropped in a heartbreaking season-opening loss to Minnesota,...
Sports
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Eagles, near sweep
7 hours ago
National University moved a win away from another elimination-round sweep after running through Ateneo, 76-59, in the UAAP...
Sports
Guce, Ardina rebound in Q-Series
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Clariss Guce fought back strong with five birdies to overcome a two-bogey start, coming away with a three-under 68 and into...
Sports
Heno loses title bid by close decision
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Filipino challenger Edward Heno floored defending WBO lightflyweight champion Elwin Soto in the third round but failed to...
Sports
Eagles pursue golden path to automatic finals
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Assured of a Final Four entry and a twice-to-beat bonus, Ateneo has a golden path to an outright finals passage, and the Blue...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Creamline bucks slow start, draws first blood in PVL semis
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The defending champions faced the young Motolite squad with a fully loaded arsenal, with Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado returning...
Sports
7 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.
Sports
17 hours ago
Gee is terrific but Dyip prevail
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Columbian Dyip foiled what Phoenix Pulse envisioned as a winning debut for fancied import Alonzo Gee, eking out a 106-104...
Sports
17 hours ago
Back-to-back 64s push Pagunsan ahead
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan kept firing away birdies that continued to fall like rain in another sweltering day here yesterday, putting...
Sports
17 hours ago
Czech, Kiwi confident heading to BAE 5150
17 hours ago
Czech Jakub Langhammer and Laura Wood of New Zealand hope to cash in on their good form in pursuit of victory against multi-titled...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with