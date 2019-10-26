Ateneo rips NU, nears outright Finals berth

ANTIPOLO — There was no stopping Angelo Kouame and Ateneo from closing in on an elimination round sweep as it waylaid National University, 88-51, in the UAAP Season 82 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Ynares Center here.

Kouame scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to set the tone for another blowout as the Blue Eagles remained immaculate in the season with a 13-0 record.

“It’s satisfying. Two weeks in a row, two games in a row, we’ve come out with a great attitude,” Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said.

Taking a 44-27 lead at the half, the Blue Eagles came up as if they are trailing - putting the shackles on the Bulldogs after the interval as they limited to just nine points.

It would only get worse for the Bulldogs from there.

The lead for the Blue Eagles just continued to balloon as everyone Tab Baldwin inserted to the floor contributed - and it resulted in the biggest winning margin of the season for Ateneo.

“Sure we put points on the board, made some shots, but I think what we really focused on was our defense and rebounding,” Baldwin continued.

“We’ve seen our team, really, transfer the work ethic from practice to the court, into the game and that’s gratifying as a coach.”

Thirdy Ravena added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists as everyone with the exception of starting guard Matt Nieto got into the scoreboard.

Shaun Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 21 points but that went for naught as they dropped their fourth straight match to fall to 2-11.

NU's leading scorer Dave Ildefonso was limited to a career-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting by the unforgiving Ateneo defense after averaging 16 points for the season.

The Scores:

ADMU 88 - Kouame 17, Ravena 15, Tio 9, Wong 8, Belangel 7, Mamuyac 5, Mi. Nieto 5, Andrade 4, Daves 4, Go 4, Malilin 4, Chiu 3, Maagdemberg 3, Ma. Nieto 0

NU 51 - S. Ildefonso 21, Gallego 9, Tibayan 8, Minerva 4, Clemente 3, Gaye 2, D. Ildefonso 2, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Joson 0, Malonzo 0, Mangayao 0, Mosqueda 0, Oczon 0, Yu 0

Quarterscores: 22-12, 44-27, 65-36, 88-51