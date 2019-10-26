PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez goes up for a spike against Motolite in Game One of the PVL Open Conference Semifinals on Saturday, October 26 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline bucks slow start, draws first blood in PVL semis
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 4:19pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from an opening set loss to take Game 1 of the PVL Open Conference Semifinals against Motolite, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 here at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

The defending champions faced the young Motolite squad with a fully loaded arsenal, with Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado returning to the lineup after national team duties.

Motolite surprised the Cool Smashers with a strong start, banking on the offense of Aie Gannaban and Isa Molde.

They were able to take a comfortable lead and held on to strike first, 25-18.

But the championship mettle in the Cool Smashers seemed to show itself in the second set.

Valdez, along with Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza, trashed their opponents with a 25-14 beating to tie the match.

The Cool Smashers had another strong start in the third, looking to take back the lead.

But Motolite was able to mount the comeback and get the advantage late in the third salvo, 20-19.

However, a 4-0 scoring run from the Cool Smashers was left unanswered and they took the 2-1 lead, 25-21.

By the fourth set, it looked like the Motolite spikers were out of gas. 

Creamline rolled to the victory, 25-14.

The Cool Smashers have now won 17 straight games in the conference.

Game Two of the best-of-three semifinals is set on Sunday, October 27, at 4:00pm.

