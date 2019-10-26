Guce, Ardina rebound in Q-Series

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce fought back strong with five birdies to overcome a two-bogey start, coming away with a three-under 68 and into contention for coveted LPGA berths after three rounds of the Q-Series at Pinehurst, North Carolina Friday.

Down at joint 52nd after a 72-73 start in the first of two 72-hole elims leading to dream LPGA cards, the US-based Filipina shotmaker fell farther back with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3. But after three pars, she birdied the par-3 seventh then picked up three strokes in the first four holes at the back before capping her big comeback with another birdie on the 18th.

With a 213 aggregate, Guce, fighting to keep her card after a so-so LPGA campaign this year, moved to a share of 28th, well within the target of a top 45 finish with still five rounds left in the grueling final phase of the qualifiers.

Dottie Ardina likewise made her move with a one-under 70, improving from tied at 43rd to joint 37th at 214. She actually birdied two of the first five holes at the back but yielded three strokes in the next in the next five, needing to birdie Nos. 6 and 7 to wheel back into the mix.

Stage I low medalist Bianca Pagdanganan, however, continued to struggle, hobbling with a one-over 72 on a two birdie-three bogey card to remain at joint 74th.

Yealimi Noh sizzled with a 66 to wrest control at 204, one stroke ahead of fellow American Emma Talley, who also shot a five-under card for a 205, while Chinese Muni He moved to joint third with Lauren Kim of the US, who fumbled with a 72, at 206 with a 67.