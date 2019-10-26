PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Camille Clarin and the NU Lady Bulldogs are one win away from another sweep in eliminations in the UAAP women's basketball tournament. This is also their 93rd win in a row.
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Eagles, near sweep
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 10:50am

ANTIPOLO — National University moved a win away from another elimination-round sweep after running through Ateneo, 76-59, in the UAAP Season 82 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Ynares Center here.

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs picked it up in the middle quarters - limiting the Lady Eagles to just 23 points in that stretch to break the game wide open for good.

Kelli Hayes and Angel Surada led the charge as they turned a precarious two-point lead in the first quarter to a commanding 58-41 spread with 10 minutes to spare in the game - a lead which they padded to as many as 21 in the fourth period before cruising to a breezy win.
 
“I’m just happy na we can accomplish the feat again of having six straight 14-0s. It’s an accumulation of all the hard work that the girls have been doing. They deserve it, so now we have to be ready for the next steps,” National University head coach Pat Aquino said.

The win was a big one for the Lady Bulldogs after surviving a huge scare from University of Santo Tomas last Wednesday, where they escaped with a 74-70 win.

Aquino was just happy to see his players make the necessary adjustments in this contest.

“Siguro it’s more on mental toughness lang. Yun ang ano namin, you just have to stay focused on the things you have to do. Everyone should be helping out. It should be more of a team contribution.”

Surada finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Hayes and Rhena Itesi also chipped in 10 apiece.

Jack Animam filled the statsheet with eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Lady Bulldogs who will target a return trip to the finals when they take on the struggling UE Lady Warriors on October 30.

Hazelle Yam paced the 4-8 Lady Eagles with 18 points and four assists as Jhaz Joson and Kat Guytingco added 14 and 13 respectively.

The Scores:

NU 76 - Hayes 10, Itesi 10, Surada 10, Animam 8, Cacho 7, Bartolo 6, Del Carmen 6, Canuto 5, Pingol 5, Clarin 2, Cac 0, Dimaunahan 0, Goto 0

Ateneo 59 - Yam 18, Joson 14, Guytingco 13, Villamor 9, Newsome 4, Aquisap 1, Cancio 0, Chu 0, De Dios 0, Moslares 0, Payac 0, Villacruz 0

Quarterscores: 20-18, 39-30, 58-41, 76-59.

Guce, Ardina rebound in Q-Series
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Eagles, near sweep
