The NU-Nazareth School Lady Bullpups celebrate after scoring a point against the Adamson Baby Falcons in the Paco Arena on Wednesday
Bullpups near outright finals berth in UAAP girls’ volleyball
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – National University-Nazareth School moved on the cusp of clinching an outright Finals berth with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 tripping of Adamson University in the UAAP Season 82 Girls' Volleyball Tournament at the Paco Arena Wednesday.

Alyssa Solomon, Evangeline Alinsug and Mhicaela Belen combined for 43 points as the Bullpups extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

NU seeks to sweep the double-round eliminations against Far Eastern University-Diliman on Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym.

"Maganda yung ipinakita namin sa lahat ng skills except lang sa service area... pero alam naman ng team sa sarili nila na we have to work more sa lahat ng skills at alam nilang may kulang pa," Lady Bullpups coach Regine Diego said.

The Baby Falcons slid to 6-5 to remain in third place.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas topped Far Eastern University-Diliman, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, to clinch the remaining twice-to-beat slot in the semifinals.

In the other match, defending champion De La Salle-Zobel grabbed a piece of the fourth place after hacking out a 25-15, 25-7, 23-25, 25-11 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School.

The Junior Tigresses finished the elimination round with a 10-2 record.

Regina Jurado led UST anew with 24 points, Jullana Carreon added 15 markers and 10 receptions while libero Det Pepito chipped in 30 digs and 12 receptions. 

Alexis Miner and Lyann De Guzman paced the Baby Tamaraws with 11 points apiece.

Andreanne Ariones unloaded five service aces to finish with 15 points while Irah Jaboneta had 13 points and 13 digs for the Junior Lady Spikers.

De La Salle-Zobel moved in a tie with FEU at 5-6 despite missing the services of Angel Canino due to muscle spasms.

"Yung mga challenges, tinatanggap lang namin, lahat naman may paraan eh, kung may mga injuries, someone has to step up," said coach Tina Salak of her Junior Lady Spikers.

Ysabel Gamboa got 10 markers while Gerzel Petallo and Bianca Plaza tallied nine apiece for De La Salle-Zobel.

