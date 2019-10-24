PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UP veterans Noah Webb (L) and Janjan Jaboneta (R) are relishing the chance to notch their second consecutive Final Four appearance.
UP Men's Basketball Team/Keith Magcaling
UP vets grateful for another shot at UAAP playoff spot
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a decade of drought, the UP Fighting Maroons are on the brink of a second consecutive Final Four appearance in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Gone are the cellar-dwelling days of the UP men's basketball team with their victory over the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday to clinch at least a playoff a Final Four berth.

For veterans Noah Webb and Janjan Jaboneta, who had been with the team during its dark times, this is a new era for the Diliman-based cagers.

"It's a steady rise... I'm proud of how far we've become. It sounds cliche but like what else can I say?" UP skipper Webb said after the game.

"This is my first time being in the Final Four, I wasn't part of the team last year... I'm really happy and extremely excited for what's to come," he added.

Webb did not play in Season 81 due to injury.

Jaboneta, meanwhile, relished the feeling of dictating their own fate — with the Fighting Maroons previously having to wait on the results of other teams' games to determine their Final Four chances.

"Ngayon, hindi na namin kailangan maghabol sa Final Four... kami na may hawak ng team namin kaya pumasok sa Final Four," Jaboneta said.

But the Fighting Maroons are no longer content with just a spot in the Final Four.

"We're aiming for the finals again.. tuloy tuloy lang," Jaboneta said.

"Kasi gumaganda na yung laro ng team kailangan nalang talaga namin na maging consistent sa last minutes, sa fourth quarter para tuloy tuloy na talaga," he added.

UP hopes to lock in the second seed when they face La Salle and defending champion Ateneo on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. — With reports from Jillian Velasco

1 hour ago
