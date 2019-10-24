Espejo’s record high powers Cignal to S Turf crown

MANILA, Philippines — Marck Espejo unloaded a 33-kill game and finished with a new record 43 points as Cignal HD repulsed Go for Gold-Air Force, 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6, to capture the 2019 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference crown at Paco Arena in Manila last Tuesday.

The power-hitting Espejo added eight hits and two kill blocks and capped his solid performance with 22 excellent receptions and eight digs as the HD Spikers foiled the Jet Spikers for the second straight time to complete a sweep of their best-of-three series.

Cignal also needed five sets before subduing Air Force, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11, in Game One.

Espejo, who went on to bag the Finals MVP honors, shattered the previous best of 41 points posted by Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Howard Mojica against Ateneo on Aug. 19, 2015.

Like in the series’ opener, the HD Spikers rallied from 1-2 set down behind the four-time league MVP Espejo, who unloaded five hits to key a decisive 9-3 run that gave Cignal a six-point advantage midway through the decider.

But a Rikko Marmetto hit coupled with an Espejo attack error pulled the Jet Spikers to within four although the Ateneo ace took over again and fired away all but one of the team’s closing six points to seal the victory.

“We’re so happy and we can’t believe we emerged as champs since we lost so many players before the tournament. But we thank the Lord for giving this (championship) to us,” said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

Ysay Marasigan and Edmar Bonono added 11 points apiece with the latter finishing with nine digs while Vince Mangulabnan produced 30 excellent sets and Manuel Sumanguid anchored the team’s defense with 15 excellent receptions and 10 digs.

Ran Abdilla led Air Force with 18 points with Fauzi Ismail ending up with 16 markers and Francis Saura and Kim Malabunga combining for 23 markers.

Rikko Marmeto tallied 28 excellent receptions and 18 digs in the loss while Jessie Lopez wound up with 22 excellent sets for Air Force.

Sta. Lucia took third place also via a sweep of their side of the series, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.