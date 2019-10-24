Kyrie Irving drops 50 points in record NBA debut with new team

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets may have lost their season opener to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Kyrie Irving's performance is more than a consolation.

Setting a new record for most points scored in a debut with a new team, Irving exploded for 50 points in his first game in a Brooklyn Nets jersey.

The highest-scoring debut in Nets history belongs to @KyrieIrving ???? pic.twitter.com/WokMxZfnx4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 24, 2019

While the narrow 126-127 overtime loss at home sullied Irving's performance, the All-Star guard's explosive game may just be a testament to how dangerous the Nets can be this season.

Apart from his 50 points, Irving even flirted with a triple-double, recording eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes of action.

With prized recruit Kevin Durant still recovering from injury, Irving will be the go-to guy on offense for the New York-based squad.