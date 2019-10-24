Where to watch the NBA

MANILA, Philippines — The new NBA season has already tipped off, but Filipino fans may be missing out on the action.

Because talks for the rights to broadcast the league have been dragging on, basketball fans across the country have not been able to watch the games on television.

But there are other ways to catch the basketball action.

NBA Philippines will be streaming select games on their Twitter (@NBA_Philippines) and Facebook (NBA Philippines) accounts free for the fans.

Don't miss out on the NBA action and catch the games LIVE and for FREE on NBA Philippines Twitter! #NBATipOff19 ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/QEa7D0kNME — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) October 22, 2019

One game will be streamed every day during tip-off week from October 23-29.

Then one game every Monday and Thursday from October 31 onward.

All games can be watched live and on demand with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

League Pass offers packages in annual and monthly pricing options for fans starting as low as Php 100.

New users will also be provided with a seven-day rolling free trial valid from tip-off until the end of the regular season.