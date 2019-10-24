PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers controls possession of the ball in front of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter in a 112-102 Clipper win during the LA Clippers season home opener at Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty Images North America/AFP
Where to watch the NBA
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — The new NBA season has already tipped off, but Filipino fans may be missing out on the action.

Because talks for the rights to broadcast the league have been dragging on, basketball fans across the country have not been able to watch the games on television.

But there are other ways to catch the basketball action.

NBA Philippines will be streaming select games on their Twitter (@NBA_Philippines) and Facebook (NBA Philippines) accounts free for the fans.

One game will be streamed every day during tip-off week from October 23-29.

Then one game every Monday and Thursday from October 31 onward.

All games can be watched live and on demand with a subscription to NBA League Pass. 

League Pass offers packages in annual and monthly pricing options for fans starting as low as Php 100.

New users will also be provided with a seven-day rolling free trial valid from tip-off until the end of the regular season.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA title up for grabs
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Golden State has been a fixture in the NBA Finals over the last five campaigns but opening a new chapter in franchise history with the introduction of a fresh arena, it doesn’t look like the Warriors will make...
Sports
Leonard shines in LA debut as Clippers beat Lakers in NBA season opener
22 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard made his Los Angeles debut a successful one on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as his Clippers upstaged LeBron...
Sports
Where to watch the NBA
1 hour ago
Because talks for the rights to broadcast the league have been dragging on, basketball fans across the country have not been...
Sports
UP's Juan Gomez de Liano finds groove at right time
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Recovering from injuries that hampered him all season long, Gomez de Liaño was able to get back on his feet with a...
Sports
Jerwin in final stage of training for Rodriguez
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is in the final stage of training for his eighth title defense against Mexico’s...
Sports
Latest
24 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving drops 50 points in record NBA debut with new team
By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
Apart from his 50 points, Irving even flirted with a triple-double, recording eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes...
Sports
1 hour ago
Roach expecting February 2020 return for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach sees Manny Pacquiao back in the boxing ring in February next year.
Sports
1 hour ago
Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for throwing ball into stands
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for hurling...
Sports
12 hours ago
Rain or Shine revives aspiration
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With new import Kwame Alexander filling in the void under the boards, Rain or Shine arrested a four-game skid and revived...
Sports
12 hours ago
Maroons near semis; Archers boost own bid
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The UP Maroons firmed up their hold of second place while the La Salle Green Archers closed their gap behind the Santo Tomas...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with