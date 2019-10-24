UP's Juan Gomez de Liano finds groove at right time

MANILA, Philippines — After a subpar showing so far in UAAP Season 82, University of the Philippines' Juan Gomez de Liaño is finally showing the brilliance he is known for.

Recovering from injuries that hampered him all season long, Gomez de Liaño was able to get back on his feet with a breakout game.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year stuffed the stat sheet against National University on Wednesday, registering 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals — his most complete game of the season.

De Liaño's recovery, Perasol says, is coming just in time for the home stretch of elimination games.

"What's important with that game is that we were able to get him [Gomez de Liaño] back in the groove," Perasol said after the game.

"We're going to play the next, more important games in the end [and] kailangan namin yung isa't isa talaga eh," he added.

The Fighting Maroons have been leaning on the offense of prized recruit Kobe Paras and reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie en route to an 8-4 record and a solid hold on the second spot in the standings.

But with Final Four contender La Salle and defending champion Ateneo still in their way, UP needs all the stops to make sure they come out on top.

Gomez de Liaño's breakthrough is just what they need before the crucial games.

"We have to maximize what they can do, alam naman natin what they can do," Perasol said.

"Pero ang importante diyan is nawala sakanya [yung laro niya], he's trying to get it back and at least ngayon naibabalik na ng konti," he added.

The Maroons will hope to lean on Gomez de Liaño's resurgent offense when they try to clinch a return trip to the Final Four against DLSU on Sunday.