PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
L-Jay Gonzales poured 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tamaraws.
UAAP
Tams oust Falcons from UAAP semis contention
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University sent Adamson packing in the Final Four race of the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament with a 63-60 squeaker Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

L-Jay Gonzales poured 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists, including the crucial split from the line with 1:28 to play, as the Tamaraws blanked the Soaring Falcons in the final minute.

Jerom Lastimosa, though, still had a shot to force overtime after Adamson forced FEU to a crucial five-second inbounds violation with 11.4 seconds to spare, but he muffed his trey as time expired.

The Tamaraws stayed in fourth place with their 7-6 record.

"Obviously we’re happy with the win, which was our seventh, but actually, we haven’t done anything yet. We have no reason really to celebrate," said coach Olsen Racela.

Wendell Comboy also wound up with 11 points and seven rebounds, as Ken Tuffin tallied 11 points and seven boards in a game where FEU lost hold of a 12-point lead, 55-43 in the fourth period.

Cameroonian center Patrick Tchuente did his job down low with 16 rebounds, while also collecting four points and two blocks.

It was a bitter setback for Adamson, which missed its first semifinals since coach Franz Pumaren took over in 2016.

Congolese big man Lenda Douanga paced the Soaring Falcons with 10 points, 22 rebounds, and two blocks, but that wasn't enough to save his side from falling to 4-8.

Jerrick Ahanmisi and Aaron Fermin both scored 10 in the loss.

The scores:

FEU 63 – Comboy 11, Gonzales 11, Tuffin 11, Bienes 6, Stockton 6, Nunag 5, Ebona 4, Tchuente 4, Torres 3, Alforque 2, Cani 0.

ADU 60 – Ahanmisi 10, Douanga 10, Fermin 10, Lastimosa 9, Camacho 6, Manlapaz 5, Sabandal 4, Mojica 3, Yerro 2, Chauca 1, Bernardo 0, Magbuhos 0.

Quarterscores: 22-12, 43-31, 50-41, 63-60.

ADAMSON FALCONS FEU TAMARAWS UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone building up versatile Gilas team
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Brimming with firepower, Gilas Pilipinas is working to make itself as lethal on the defensive end as it builds up for the...
Sports
BaliPure hits out at piracy of its player in middle of PVL season
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez decried the piracy of one of its players by a rival league team in the middle of the se...
Sports
Shaq backs Rockets executive Morey over China-NBA row
5 hours ago
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave his support to Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, saying the executive "was right"...
Sports
Ruthless Lady Bulldogs rip Lady Maroons apart 109-33 for 93rd straight win
6 hours ago
National University manhandled University of the Philippines, 109-33, to stay at the top of the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball...
Sports
Bianca Pagdanganan starts final drive for LPGA bid
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan still finds it a bit weird that she’s just a step away from securing a coveted LPGA Tour card but...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Tams oust Falcons from UAAP semis contention
1 hour ago
Far Eastern University sent Adamson packing in the Final Four race of the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament with...
Sports
2 hours ago
'The girl you were warned about': Paris 2024 logo mocked online
2 hours ago
The new 2024 Olympics logo is supposed to evoke French history but has instead earned ridicule online for its apparent resemblance...
Sports
5 hours ago
Lady Falcons survive Lady Tams, gain solo third
5 hours ago
Adamson University rose to solo third in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament after escaping Far Eastern University...
Sports
6 hours ago
Chicano, Ganzon aim to keep Asian Elite crowns
6 hours ago
SEA Games silver medalist John Leerams Chicano sets out not just for another crack at the Asian Elite crown but also to further...
Sports
16 hours ago
Pagunsan joins title hunt at Summit Point
16 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan stirs up the chase for a Philippine Golf Tour Asia crown as he firms up the already formidable international...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with