PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Bianca Pagdanganan
Bianca Pagdanganan starts final drive for LPGA bid
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan still finds it a bit weird that she’s just a step away from securing a coveted LPGA Tour card but admits there’s a lot of work to be done to realize a life-long dream.

Round I of the two 72-hole Q-Series gets going Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in the Sandhills Region of North Carolina where the Filipina ace will slug it out with 97 other bidders for cards for next year’s edition of the world’s premier women’s golf circuit.

“Beginning this journey in Southern California a couple of months ago and reaching this opportunity to secure what I’ve always dreamed of is surreal,” said Pagdanganan, one of the 14 players to advance to Q-School that started at Stage I, which she topped in Rancho Mirage last August.

“It is very satisfying to be in the small percentage of individual who have come so far but also leaves me wanting more knowing there’s still work to do,” she added.

After gaining low medalist honors in Stage I, the Asian Games bronze medalist nearly missed the final phase of the grueling elims but produced a stirring eagle-spiked 64 in the final round of Stage II in Florida to finish joint eighth and easily make the top 30 plus ties cut.

But the cutthroat Q-Series is expected to bring out the best and the worst from the aspirants, including Dottie Ardina, whose so-so performance in the 2019 LPGA season forced her to go through the Q-Series to keep her card.

Only the top 80 plus ties after six rounds will advance to the last 36 holes with the top 45 and ties to receive Category 14 membership on the LPGA Tour Priority List for 2020.

Pagdanganan, who also won the Philippine Ladies Open crown in record fashion at Wack Wack in 2017, drew an 8:45 a.m. start on No. 10 with Swede Linea Johansson and Spain’s Maria Parra while Ardina will start at 8:12 a.m. on No. 1 with Kelly Tan of Malaysia and Czech Karolina Vlckova.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone building up versatile Gilas team
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Brimming with firepower, Gilas Pilipinas is working to make itself as lethal on the defensive end as it builds up for the...
Sports
BaliPure hits out at piracy of its player in middle of PVL season
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez decried the piracy of one of its players by a rival league team in the middle of the se...
Sports
Five Final 4 hopefuls clash in key face-offs
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
University of the Philippines aims to solidify its twice-to-beat hopes against also-ran National U while four Final Four hopefuls gun for each other’s heads in a critical 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
Pinoy batters named to Asian All-Stars
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Two Filipino batters were named to the 10-man mythical first team at the end of the recent Asian Baseball Championships in Taichung, Taiwan, a testament to the recognition the Philippines earned in the eight-nation...
Sports
PBA players briefed on social issues
By Joaquin Henson | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Close to 180 PBA players from 12 teams attended the second edition of the pro league’s development program featuring lectures on discrimination and anti-violence against women and their children at the Meralco...
Sports
Latest
48 minutes ago
Raptors launch NBA title defense with win over Pelicans
48 minutes ago
Fred VanVleet scored a career high 34 points as the Toronto Raptors got their title defense off on a winning note with a 130-122...
Sports
54 minutes ago
Lady Falcons survive Lady Tams, gain solo third
54 minutes ago
Adamson University rose to solo third in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament after escaping Far Eastern University...
Sports
1 hour ago
Shaq backs Rockets executive Morey over China-NBA row
1 hour ago
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave his support to Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, saying the executive "was right"...
Sports
1 hour ago
Chicano, Ganzon aim to keep Asian Elite crowns
1 hour ago
SEA Games silver medalist John Leerams Chicano sets out not just for another crack at the Asian Elite crown but also to further...
Sports
1 hour ago
Ruthless Lady Bulldogs rip Lady Maroons apart 109-33 for 93rd straight win
1 hour ago
National University manhandled University of the Philippines, 109-33, to stay at the top of the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with