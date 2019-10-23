Ruthless Lady Bulldogs rip Lady Maroons apart 109-33 for 93rd straight win

MANILA, Philippines – National University manhandled University of the Philippines, 109-33, to stay at the top of the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum to extend its historic win streak to 92 straight games.

The Lady Bulldogs started off hot, going on an 18-2 start before ending the first quarter ahead, 35-9.

That only triggered the avalanche as NU led by 36 at halftime, 51-15, before the lead ballooned to 75 points numerous times in the payoff period.

"I'm just happy that yung first group namin delivered from the opening minutes of the game. They had the momentum going and everybody was into our game plan," said coach Pat Aquino, with him drawing 65 points from his starters.

Rookie Camille Clarin made the most of her opportunities with 20 points and five rebounds, while Congolese center Rhena Itesi added 16 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists.

Kaye Pingol also chimed in 15 points, five rebounds, five steals, and four assists, Jack Animam tallied a double-double with her 15 points, 14 boards, five dimes, four steals, and three blocks, and neophyte Angel Surada also had herself 14 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

One-and-done forward Kelli Hayes missed the game due to tooth pain.

More than anything, Aquino took solace on the Lady Bulldogs' bench slowly gaining confidence heading to the homestretch of the eliminations.

"I'm also happy that the second five delivered. They're understanding that they have to perform and execute the same way as the first group is," he said, with the bench mob scoring 44 points in the win.

Lulu Ordoveza led the Lady Maroons with eight points and four rebounds as they fell to 1-11 in the standings.

The scores:

NU 109 – Clarin 20, Itesi 16, Pingol 15, Animam 15, Surada 14, Cacho 6, Dimaunahan 6, Cac 5, Bartolo 4, Harada 3, Fabruada 2, Goto 2, Del Carmen 1, Canuto 0, Hayes 0.

UP 33 – Ordoveza 8, Larrosa 6, Hidalgo 5, Gusilatar 4, Pesquera 4, Rivera 3, Sanchez 2, Gonzales 1, De Leon 0, Lebico 0, Lucman 0, Taulava 0.

Quarterscores: 35-9, 51-15, 78-29, 109-33.