PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Junior Blazers trounce Junior Chiefs for last semis berth
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 4:37pm

Games November 5
(Cuneta Astrodome, Pasay)
10 a.m. – San Beda vs. La Salle-Greenhills (juniors)
12 p.m. – LPU be San Sebastian (seniors)
4 p.m. – Letran vs. San Sebastian (seniors)

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle-Greenhills overpowered Arellano University, 66-52, on Tuesday to book the last ticket to the Final Four of the 95th NCAA junior basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Junior Blazers needed a whole quarter to warm up to string together a series of runs in the second quarter in blowing away the Junior Chiefs.

The win gave CSB-LSGH the No. 4 seed and will tackle top seed San Beda, which topped the elimination with a 17-1 (win-loss) record, on Nov. 5 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Junior Blazers will need to beat the Cubs twice to gatecrash into the best-of-three finals starting November 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The other Final Four duel pits No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University (11-7) against No. 3 San Sebastián (10-8).

In a non-bearing game, officially the last elims play date, earlier, dethroned champion Mapua dumped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 73-64, to finish the season with a 6-12 mark.

The Brigadiers ended their campaign with a 2-16 slate.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BaliPure hits out at piracy of its player in middle of PVL season
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez decried the piracy of one of its players by a rival league team in the middle of the se...
Sports
PBA seals deal in China
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
A top-level delegation made up of POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino, PBA officials, Pilipinas Global Network Ltd. president Ernesto Sta. Maria and former Rep. Rey Umali leaves for Changsha today to formally launch...
Sports
NBA star rookie Zion Williamson out up to 8 weeks after knee surgery
7 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward sensation Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic...
Sports
Alex Eala zooms to 13th spot in ITF junior world rankings
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A silver medal finish in the World Super Juniors Tennis Championship-Osaka Mayor's Cup propelled the 14-year-old to the top...
Sports
Barraquias, McKenzie share PPS Buglasan honors
7 hours ago
Maclean Barraquias wore down top seed Roel Capangpangan in a duel of power and baseline game as he hacked out a 6-4, 5-7,...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
UE's Abanto suspended 1 game for unsportsmanlike foul on Ateneo's Navarro
1 hour ago
With him also being assessed an unsportsmanlike foul with 2:03 left in UE's game versus Ateneo, Nick Abanto will be suspended...
Sports
3 hours ago
Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease of life
3 hours ago
In homes across the Nepali capital upcycled items, from pots to lamps, crafted from Everest waste products are slowly making...
Sports
4 hours ago
Arte Suave Manila 2019 Results
4 hours ago
Arte Suave Manila 2019 Results
Sports
4 hours ago
Juvic joins hunt as ICTSI Summit Point unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan stirs up the chase for a Philippine Golf Tour Asia crown as he firms up the already formidable international...
Sports
4 hours ago
Paris reveals golden Marianne logo for 2024 Olympics
4 hours ago
The logo for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, depicting the Olympic flame within a gold medal, was unveiled in host city...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with