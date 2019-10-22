Junior Blazers trounce Junior Chiefs for last semis berth

Games November 5

(Cuneta Astrodome, Pasay)

10 a.m. – San Beda vs. La Salle-Greenhills (juniors)

12 p.m. – LPU be San Sebastian (seniors)

4 p.m. – Letran vs. San Sebastian (seniors)

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle-Greenhills overpowered Arellano University, 66-52, on Tuesday to book the last ticket to the Final Four of the 95th NCAA junior basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Junior Blazers needed a whole quarter to warm up to string together a series of runs in the second quarter in blowing away the Junior Chiefs.

The win gave CSB-LSGH the No. 4 seed and will tackle top seed San Beda, which topped the elimination with a 17-1 (win-loss) record, on Nov. 5 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Junior Blazers will need to beat the Cubs twice to gatecrash into the best-of-three finals starting November 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The other Final Four duel pits No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University (11-7) against No. 3 San Sebastián (10-8).

In a non-bearing game, officially the last elims play date, earlier, dethroned champion Mapua dumped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 73-64, to finish the season with a 6-12 mark.

The Brigadiers ended their campaign with a 2-16 slate.