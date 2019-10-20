PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FEU's L-Jay Gonzales led the Tamaraws against the DLSU Green Archers with 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals
Tams in do-or-die mode as UAAP Final 4 race intensifies
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2019 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws have barged into the fourth spot in the standings after routing DLSU, 81-60, in Season 82 of the UAAP men's basketball competition on Saturday.

But with the race for the Final Four so tightly contested, coach Olsen Racela knows his squad can't let up.

"Our mentality really was to treat this game as [a] do-or-die game," Racela said after their victory over the Archers.

"We have three games left. All of those games are actually do-or-die if we want to make it to the Final Four. Kaya [ganito] ang aming sense of urgency," he said.

Against the Taft-based squad, FEU's focused bid on the Final Four was on full display.

In the opening salvo, the Tamaraws started hot with a 27-11 lead after ten minutes of play.

They kept the energy all game long and denied DLSU any chance of coming back into the game.

"We played possession by possession. Not really worrying about how well we did or how bad we did the previous play but worry on the next possession. And I think they really followed that mentality today kaya we came victorious," Racela said.

While he is happy with the way the Tamaraws played against the Archers, Racela says there is still lots of work to do.

"Right now, we cannot celebrate. No reason to celebrate. We’re happy with our win today but we have two more games left. Kung napansin niyo dikit dikit yung lahat from 2 to 6, di ba? Every win is very important," he said.

FEU hopes to strengthen their hold on the top four spots when they face fellow Final Four contender Adamson on Wednesday, October 23.

