Pascal Siakam signs 4-year extension with Raptors

MANILA, Philippines — Cameroonian forward Pascal Siakam has signed a four-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the 25-year-old cager signed a four-year max contract extension with Toronto worth $130 mllion.

Siakam averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.7 blocks per game in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

He was drafted 27th overall by the Raptors in 2016 and was also voted the NBA's Most Improved Player this year.

Siakam joins Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry in keeping the Raptors core intact after Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard left for the LA Clippers.