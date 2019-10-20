PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the 2019 NBA Japan Game on October 10, 2019 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Bill Baptist/NBAE/Getty Images/AFP
Pascal Siakam signs 4-year extension with Raptors
(Philstar.com) - October 20, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Cameroonian forward Pascal Siakam has signed a four-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the 25-year-old cager signed a four-year max contract extension with Toronto worth $130 mllion.

Siakam averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.7 blocks per game in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

He was drafted 27th overall by the Raptors in 2016 and was also voted the NBA's Most Improved Player this year.

Siakam joins Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry in keeping the Raptors core intact after Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard left for the LA Clippers.

