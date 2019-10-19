PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Calvin Abueva
PBA Images
Embattled Calvin Abueva apologizes to PBA, Ray Parks
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2019 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva has issued an apology to the PBA, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Maika Rivera.

Months after the league imposed an indefinite suspension on Abueva following a series of on-court incidents last May, the embattled Phoenix Fuel Masters player has decided to make amends.

Taking to Instagram, Abueva issued an apology to all those involved in the incidents.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????????

A post shared by calvin thebeast abueva (@abuevacalvinthebeast) on

"Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin sa mga nagawa ko po dito sa PBA, at sa Talk 'n Text fans, sa Phoenix Fuel Masters management at sa Phoenix fans, at lalo na po sa board of governors," Abueva said in a video.

"Kay Commissioner Willie Marcial, kay Bobby Ray Parks and Maika Rivera and sa PBA family, ako po ay humihingi ng dispensa sa mga nagawa ko po," he said.

Abueva was involved in a series of incidents both on and off the court during Phoenix's run in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup that prompted his suspension.

In a game against Blackwater last May 31, Abueva engaged in a verbal spat with Parks' girlfriend Rivera and was seen on video making indecent gestures toward her.

Parks also claimed that Abueva called Rivera a "bitch" and flashed his middle finger.

Two days later, Abueva clotheslined then Talk 'n Text import Terrence Jones.

Since then, the cager has not seen any action on the PBA courts.

Controversies, however, continued on for Abueva with an allegation of domestic violence from his estranged wife as well as a "ligang labas" appearance.

Despite this, Abueva is hoping the league will be giving him another chance.

"Pagpapatuloy ko po kung ano po yung nasimulan ko at sana po pagbigyan niyo pa po ako. Salamat po," he said.

As of posting time, the PBA has yet to comment on Abueva's apology.

BASKETBALL CALVIN ABUEVA PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Embattled Calvin Abueva apologizes to PBA, Ray Parks
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Months after the league imposed an indefinite suspension on Abueva following a series of on-court incidents last May, the...
Sports
Rival UAAP school luring UST’s Rhenz Abando with cash, house and job for mom
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Philstar.com learned that Abando was purportedly wooed as early as the summer leagues by another UAAP school, but the player...
Sports
Abando returns as UST tackles NU in vital duel
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
All eyes will be on returning Rhenz Abando as Santo Tomas battles National U, looking to boost its Final Four and twice-to-beat hopes in the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament today at the Ynares Sports...
Sports
Durham, Bolts bounce back
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Meralco stormed to an early 10-point lead and followed through to the very end this time to claim a 106-97 victory over Blackwater...
Sports
Blazing finish does it for Bianca
October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Bianca Pagdanganan underscored her readiness to spearhead the country’s gold medal drive in next month’s SEA Games, unleashing a kind of finish that wins big-time tournaments in the LPGA Qualifying Stage...
Sports
Latest
Philippines team, PSL selections duel in Super Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
After the PSL Invitational thriller comes the PSL Super Cup slated Nov. 5 and 7 where Team Phl faces two PSL selections and a Japanese varsity team in a warm-up event for the coming SEA Games.
14 hours ago
Sports
Motolite chases third seeding
October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
With the Final Four cast complete, the semifinalists shift their focus on their respective target seeding with No. 4 Motolite out to improve its ranking against also-ran PacificTown-Army today in the Premier Volleyball...
14 hours ago
Sports
Betten seeks payback in Black Arrow 5150
October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Sam Betten tries to get back at fellow Aussie Mitch Robins and reclaim his revered spot on the 5150 ladder in the second Black Arrow Express 5150 on Oct. 27 in Subic Bay.
14 hours ago
Sports
SEA games update serious training for Pinoy karatekas
By Joaquin Henson | October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
A former world champion from Turkey is on board to coach the Philippine karate team in kumite or sparring while coaches Chino Veguillas and Rhod Saavedra take care of the kata or form specialists as preparations...
14 hours ago
Sports
NCA derby heats up
October 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The race for the Fighter of the Year honors heats up with Tuesday’s staging of the penultimate National Cockers Association derby at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with