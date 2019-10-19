Embattled Calvin Abueva apologizes to PBA, Ray Parks

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva has issued an apology to the PBA, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Maika Rivera.

Months after the league imposed an indefinite suspension on Abueva following a series of on-court incidents last May, the embattled Phoenix Fuel Masters player has decided to make amends.

Taking to Instagram, Abueva issued an apology to all those involved in the incidents.

"Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin sa mga nagawa ko po dito sa PBA, at sa Talk 'n Text fans, sa Phoenix Fuel Masters management at sa Phoenix fans, at lalo na po sa board of governors," Abueva said in a video.

"Kay Commissioner Willie Marcial, kay Bobby Ray Parks and Maika Rivera and sa PBA family, ako po ay humihingi ng dispensa sa mga nagawa ko po," he said.

Abueva was involved in a series of incidents both on and off the court during Phoenix's run in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup that prompted his suspension.

In a game against Blackwater last May 31, Abueva engaged in a verbal spat with Parks' girlfriend Rivera and was seen on video making indecent gestures toward her.

Parks also claimed that Abueva called Rivera a "bitch" and flashed his middle finger.

Two days later, Abueva clotheslined then Talk 'n Text import Terrence Jones.

Since then, the cager has not seen any action on the PBA courts.

Controversies, however, continued on for Abueva with an allegation of domestic violence from his estranged wife as well as a "ligang labas" appearance.

Despite this, Abueva is hoping the league will be giving him another chance.

"Pagpapatuloy ko po kung ano po yung nasimulan ko at sana po pagbigyan niyo pa po ako. Salamat po," he said.

As of posting time, the PBA has yet to comment on Abueva's apology.