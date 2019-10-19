PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Philippines team, PSL selections duel in Super Cup
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After the PSL Invitational thriller comes the PSL Super Cup slated Nov. 5 and 7 where Team Phl faces two PSL selections and a Japanese varsity team in a warm-up event for the coming SEA Games.

Cignal’s versatile playmaker Alohi Robins-Hardy headlines Team Sparkle while veteran Petron hitter Aiza Maizo-Pontillas leads Team Shine as announced by the league shortly after F2 Logistics outlasted Petron, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-12, in a five-set grind to keep its Invitational Conference crown.

Joining Hardy in Team Sparkle are her HD Spikers teammates Roselyn Doria, May Luna and Ranya Musa together with PLDT’s Jerrili Malabanan, Jasmine Nabor and Alyssa Eroa, Judith Abil, Caitlyn Viray, Dimdim Pacres and Nica Gulliman of Marinerang Pilipina as well as Jen Reyes, EJ Laure, Elaine Kasilag and Mina Aganon of Foton. The team will be handled by Vilet Ponce-De Leon. 

Meanwhile, Maizo-Pontillas will have an equally solid support cast in MJ Phillips, Eli Soyud, Amanda Villanueva, Rebecca Rivera with Bia General, Ria Meneses, Fiola Ceballos, Patty Orendain, Mean Mendrez, Denden Lazaro, Des Clemente, Fritz Gallenero and Alex Cabanos. Coaching the team is Carl Dimaculangan.  

 

PSL SUPER CUP
