Motolite chases third seeding
(The Philippine Star) - October 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the Final Four cast complete, the semifinalists shift their focus on their respective target seeding with No. 4 Motolite out to improve its ranking against also-ran PacificTown-Army today in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference elims at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With a 9-5 card, Motolite seeks to sweep its last two games, including one against Creamline on Wednesday, and earn a crack at either Nos. 2 or 3 to avoid facing off with the unbeaten top seed defending champions in the semis.

The No. 1 team after the double-round elims tangles with the No. 4 squad and the Nos. 2 and 3 clash in separate best-of-three series. Winners will dispute the title, also in a best-of-three play.

Motolite repulsed PacificTown-Army in five in their first round clash but the Lady Troopers will surely be going all out to get back at their tormentors in their 2 p.m. clash.

Chef’s Classic, meanwhile, tries to end its forgettable debut in the league with a victory against Air Force in their 4 p.m. clash.

After a failed semis campaign in the Reinforced Conference, Motolite secured a spot in post-elims play in the Open with top spiker Myla Pablo expected to come into the series in top shape along with the likes of Tots Carlos, Isa Molde, Jessma Ramos and Genn Layug.

Motolite is actually eyeing a third straight win while Army is coming off a four-game skid that dashed its semis bid in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

