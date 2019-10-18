PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Incentives, accolades pour in for gymnastics boy wonder Carlos Yulo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The rewards haven't stopped flowing for gymnast Carlos Yulo after winning gold in the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany held last week.

During courtesy calls to different private and government offices since his return to the country, Yulo became a recipient of numerous cash incentives.

The Philippine Sports Commission, President Rodrigo Duterte and business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan all gifted the gymnast Php 1 million each for his feat.

Meanwhile, Manila mayor Isko Moreno and Davao businessman Dennis Uy also pledged Php 500,000 each for the 19-year-old.

Japan Ambassador Koji Haneda also presented a certificate of commendation from the Embassy of Japan in his residence on Thursday.

The winnings even extended to his family as Pangilinan pledged to help Yulo's siblings Karl Eldrew and Iza who are also gymnasts.

MVP has already been supporting Yulo through the MVP Sports Foundation, covering his training in Tokyo, Japan.

