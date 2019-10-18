PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Team Motolite hopes to take another win at the expense of the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers to boost their bid for the third spot in the standings
Sports Vision
Motolite steps up bid for No. 3 vs Army
(Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 11:47am

Games Saturday
2 p.m. – PacificTown-Army vs Motolite
4 p.m. –Chef’s Classic vs Air Force
 
MANILA, Philippines — With the Final Four cast complete, the semifinalists shift their focus on their respective target seeding with No. 4 Motolite out to improve its ranking against also-ran PacificTown-Army Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference elims at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With a 9-5 card, Motolite seeks to sweep its last two games, including one against Creamline on Wednesday, and earn a crack at either Nos. 2 or 3 to avoid facing off with the unbeaten top seed defending champions in the semis.

The No. 1 team after the double-round elims tangles with the No. 4 squad and the Nos. 2 and 3 clash in separate best-of-three series. Winners will dispute the title, also in a best-of-three play.

Motolite repulsed PacificTown-Army in five in their first round clash but the Lady Troopers will surely be going all out to get back at their tormentors in their 2 p.m. clash.

Chef’s Classic, meanwhile, tries to end its forgettable debut in the league with a victory against Air Force in their 4 p.m. clash.
After a failed semis campaign in the Reinforced Conference, Motolite finally secured a spot in post-elims play in the Open with top spiker Myla Pablo expected to come into the series in top shape along with the likes of Tots Carlos, Isa Molde, Jessma Ramos and Genn Layug.

Motolite is actually eyeing a third straight win while Army is coming off a four-game skid that dashed its semis bid in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rival UAAP school luring UST’s Rhenz Abando with cash, house and job for mom
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Philstar.com learned that Abando was purportedly wooed as early as the summer leagues by another UAAP school, but the player...
Sports
'Abando-ned?' Fans react to Rhenz Abando's possible exit from UST
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that other UAAP schools have expressed interest in the guard's talents.
Sports
NBA boss Silver says losses in China row 'substantial'
5 hours ago
Chinese firms suspended lucrative sponsorship and telecast deals with the NBA after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl...
Sports
UST coach Ayo: Abando to remain with Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Citing UST head coach Aldin Ayo as their source, Varsitarian Sports tweeted the update on Abando's situation after several...
Sports
British forward Luol Deng retires after 15 NBA seasons
3 hours ago
Luol Deng, who made a journey from South Sudan to NBA stardom, is calling it quits after a 15-year career after signing a...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
On college basketball player piracy and issues
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Technically, there is nothing wrong with the absence of rules. There have never been rules about recruiting. Not even things...
Sports
2 hours ago
Arte Suave Manila marks 5th year promoting Philippine jiu jitsu
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Aiming to unite the Filipino jiu jitsu community, Arte Suave Manila brings together fighters, coaches and martial arts enthusiasts...
Sports
2 hours ago
Blazing finish nets Bianca Pagdanganan LPGA Q-Series berth
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan underscored her readiness to spearhead the country’s gold medal drive in next month’s Southeast...
Sports
4 hours ago
ONE chief defends Team Lakay after Tokyo showing
4 hours ago
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong came to the defense of Filipino MMA stable Team Lakay after a dismal 1-3 showing in...
Sports
13 hours ago
Red Lions sweep way to NC finals
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
San Beda overpowered a Mike Nzeusseu-less Lyceum of the Philippines University, 85-62, yesterday to complete an 18-game elimination-round...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with