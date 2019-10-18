PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Arte Suave Manila 2019 is the fifth edition of the competition and expo to be held at the Commercenter in Alabang on October 19 and 20.
Arte Suave Manila
Arte Suave Manila marks 5th year promoting Philippine jiu jitsu
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Arte Suave Manila returns for its fifth year celebrating Philippine jiu jitsu on October 19-20 at the Commercenter in Alabang.

Aiming to unite the Filipino jiu jitsu community, Arte Suave Manila brings together fighters, coaches and martial arts enthusiasts from all over the country for a competition and expo.

The competitions include both Gi and No-Gi events.

A Gi event will be open to White and Blue Belt competitors while light to middleweight Purple Belt jiu-jiteros will partake in a Grand Prix format that has been introduced this year.

Kids can also partake in the festivities with mixed gender competitions in four age brackets included in the lineup of events.

No-Gi events will also be open to beginner, intermediate and advanced competitors.

The invitational Arte Suave Superfights, 10-minute submissions-only no-gi exhibition matches, will happen on the Day 2 of the event.

The Superfights will be headlined by handpicked up and coming grapplers as well as alumni of the biggest MMA promotions in the country.

Popular BJJ and MMA lifestyle brands and suppliers, as well as fundraisers for the local fighting community will also be present at the event.

