Samboy Lim's daughter Jamie leads Philippines' medal haul in Karate tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Jamie Lim, daughter of former PBA star Samboy Lim, clinched a gold medal in the 2019 Amator Spor Haftasi Karate Championship in Turkey.

Lim, who first made headlines after graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman earlier this year, also seemed to have inherited her father's athletic prowess.

Lim bested her Turkish opponent with a decisive 8-0 win in the Senior Female -68kgs Kumite division to lead the Philippines' medal haul from the tournament.

Seven other Filipino athletes also clinched medals, including three silvers and four bronzes.

Lim and the rest of Team Philippines is finishing up their preparations for this year's Southeast Asian Games to be held here in Manila.