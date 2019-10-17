Rival UAAP school luring UST’s Rhenz Abando with cash, house and job for mom

In a latest development, UST's official student publication, The Varsitarian, reported that per Tigers coach Aldin Ayo, Rhenz Abando will stay with UST. Read that story here.

MANILA, Philippines – Overshadowing UST's 84-78 win last Wednesday over UP was the benching of rising star forward Rhenz Abando.

Abando was present during the game but was in street clothes. The UST coaching staff and players refused to divulge the reason for the benching. An insider intimated about a "team issue."

Philstar.com learned that Abando was purportedly wooed as early as the summer leagues by another UAAP school, but the player didn't bite.

However, recent alleged entreaties by this other school (through one of its assistant coaches) are said to be a much sweeter deal that included bringing Abando's OFW mother back home and giving her a job and a house.

The high-leaping Abando is averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists per game for the Tigers.

If Abando transfers, he will have two playing years left in his UAAP career.