PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST's Rhenz Abando pulls up for a triple in the UST Growling Tigers' matchup against the NU Bulldogs on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Rival UAAP school luring UST’s Rhenz Abando with cash, house and job for mom
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 1:43pm
In a latest development, UST's official student publication, The Varsitarian, reported that per Tigers coach Aldin Ayo, Rhenz Abando will stay with UST. Read that story here.

 

MANILA, Philippines – Overshadowing UST's 84-78 win last Wednesday over UP was the benching of rising star forward Rhenz Abando.

Abando was present during the game but was in street clothes. The UST coaching staff and players refused to divulge the reason for the benching. An insider intimated about a "team issue."

Philstar.com learned that Abando was purportedly wooed as early as the summer leagues by another UAAP school, but the player didn't bite. 

However, recent alleged entreaties by this other school (through one of its assistant coaches) are said to be a much sweeter deal that included bringing Abando's OFW mother back home and giving her a job and a house.

The high-leaping Abando is averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists per game for the Tigers.

If Abando transfers, he will have two playing years left in his UAAP career.

UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injuries after fight
6 hours ago
The 27-year-old super welterweight had undergone emergency surgery after being knocked out by Conwell on Saturday at Chicago's...
Sports
Ateneo's Baldwin thanks FEU for 'wake-up' call
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The defending champions were struggling against the Tamaraws, particularly in the first half where they committed 16 tur...
Sports
'Abando-ned?' Fans react to Rhenz Abando's possible exit from UST
By Luisa Morales | 54 minutes ago
Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that other UAAP schools have expressed interest in the guard's talents.
Sports
UP's Perasol rues defensive lapses in loss to UST
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Brent Paraiso and Renzo Subido put the game out of UP's reach, giving the Tigers a 82-78 lead...
Sports
Potential Pacquiao foe Spence Jr. charged with drunken driving after crash
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
According to several reports, the Dallas Police Department conducted an investigation into the accident, and the boxer was...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Analysis: Ateneo wins over FEU
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The game between the Blue Eagles and the Tamaraws is a tale of two halves. 
Sports
5 hours ago
Bianca, Yuka stumble in LPGA bid
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso failed to mount a charge in the pivotal round and saw their LPGA Tour card bids diminish...
Sports
6 hours ago
Huge field vies in PPS Buglasan netfest
6 hours ago
Over 200 players, including 32 in the centerpiece Open division, slug it out for top honors, prizes and ranking points as...
Sports
6 hours ago
HD Spikers sweep way to S Turf finals
6 hours ago
The four-time MVP Espejo spiked his another solid performance with 11 kills and a pair of kill blocks and 12 excellent receptions...
Sports
15 hours ago
Azkals force scoreless draw against Chinese
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Facing a relentless bombing run from China, Neil Etheridge and the Philippine Azkals gallantly defended home territory and...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with