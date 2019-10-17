PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Troy Rosario and Jeron Teng
PBA Images
TnT’s Rosario, Alaska’s Teng named PBA Co-Players of the Week
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – For steering their respective teams to crucial victories in the PBA Governors Cup, Troy Rosario and Jeron Teng emerged as the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Co-Player of the Week.

Rosario played a huge part in TnT Katropa's two-game sweep of its schedule for the period October 7-13, while Teng came up big in his return to injury and propelled Alaska to its first win in the season-ending conference.

The 6-foot-7 Rosario averaged 17.0 points in the Katropa's back-to-back wins over NorthPort and Meralco.

He played the hero's role as the team edged the Batang Pier, 103-100, with his corner three inside the final minute regaining TnT the lead for good. 

The wins had the Katropa still unbeaten after six games and clinch for them a berth in the quarterfinals.

Teng meanwhile, hardly showed the effects of the hamstring injury that grounded him at the start of the conference as he poured in 18 points in the Aces' breakthrough win, 78-71, opposite Rain or Shine.

At 1-5, Alaska kept its flickering hopes alive of making the playoffs.

Crowing out Rosario and Teng for the weekly honor were Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro of TnT, Columbian Dyip's Rashawn McCarthy, and the Barangay Ginebra duo of Stanley Pringle and LA Tenorio.

