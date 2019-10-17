PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FEU's Pat Tchuente (R) defends against Ateneo's Angelo Kouame in their second round encounter in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City
UAAP
Analysis: Ateneo wins over FEU
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 1:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — All season long, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws displayed this Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona. They would defeat some of the contenders such as La Salle, UST and UP, yet lose to National University (twice).

They led Ateneo for the first 23 minutes then the two-time defending champions clamped down defensively and found their scoring verve in the last two minutes and change for a 65-55 win to go to 11-0. FEU dropped to 5-6. The fell from third in the standings to fifth (as La Salle and UST dispatched UE and UP, respectively).

The game between the Blue Eagles and the Tamaraws is a tale of two halves. 

The first of which FEU looked like they would be the first team this season to solve the puzzle that is Ateneo.

The second half is… well… a switch was flicked and it was lights out for the Tamaraws, 66-55.

FEU scored 40 points versus Ateneo in the first half as the Blue Eagles committed 16 turnovers and well, could not make any headway.

The second half saw Ateneo come out with more resolve to stop FEU (held to 15 points for the final 20 minutes of play) and well, find their offense in the last two minutes and change.  

Players First half points Second half points
LJ Gonzales 9 3
Rey Bienes 6 2
Ken Tuffin 6 0
Hubert Cani 4 0
Barkley Ebona 4 0
Xyrus Torres 3 0
Wendell Comboy 2 6
Pat Tchuente 0 4

 

FEU Statistics
  First half Second half
Fastbreak points 10 0
2nd chance points 8 7
Inside points 20 4
Perimeter points 20 8

17-39 field goals in the first half
5-29 field goals in the second half

Eight triples in the first half
Two triples in the second half

10 turnovers first half
14 turnovers second half

That means fewer shots and more turnovers for FEU.

Ateneo on the other hand has struggled offensively. They blew out Adamson, NU, UP, and UST. But for the most part, they have struggled. It has been their defense that has allowed them to remain unscathed this season. 

There was an instance where FEU guard Royce Alforque tried to use his quick first step to drive to the basket, but Matt Nieto took it away from him. The FEU rookie passed the ball out but the shot clock was winding down. The Tams missed their shot. 

In fact, if you look at the table above, you will note how that denial from scoring inside hurt FEU. Ditto for their outside shooting. 

Further to Ateneo’s game, there is their next man up mentality.

Angelo Kouame who has struggled in the last two or three games came alive as did Pat Maagdenberg. Thirdy Ravena, Will Navarro, and Adrian Wong have been consistent.

Now Ateneo clinched the top seed and the first of the twice-to-beat advantages in the final four. The results of Wednesday’s matches leaves UP, UST, La Salle, FEU and Adamson scrambling for the second seat. The last games of the elimination round will be very interesting to watch.

