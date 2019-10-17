PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2018 Errol Spence Jr. reacts after knocking out Carlos Ocampo in the first round of a IBF Welterweight Championship bout at The Ford Center at The Star on June 16, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Errol Spence faces a driving while intoxicated charge after his frightening crash last week, Dallas media reported on October 16, 2019.
TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Potential Pacquiao foe Spence Jr. charged with drunken driving after crash
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — American boxer Errol Spence Jr., a potential foe for Manny Pacquiao, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, following a dangerous car crash last week.

The 29-year-old crashed his white Ferrari in Dallas Thursday last week, with the vehicle flipping several times.

According to several reports, the Dallas Police Department conducted an investigation into the accident, and the boxer was slapped with a class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Forunately, the unified welterweight champion was able to esape with only several broken teeth and no broken bones.

Spence Jr. has expressed the desire to fight Filipino boxing icon Pacquiao earlier this year after defeating fellow champion Shawn Porter to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

