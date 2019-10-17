Ateneo's Baldwin thanks FEU for 'wake-up' call

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are 11-0 in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament, but their 65-55 victory over the FEU Tamaraws on Wednesday could've easily been a blemish in their record.

The defending champions struggled against the Tamaraws, particularly in the first half where they committed 16 turnovers.

Ateneo suddenly looked vulnerable, trailing 29-40 at half time.

Katipunan mentor Tab Baldwin took this close shave as a gut check for his players.

"FEU certainly gave us the wake-up call in the first half that we obviously needed," Baldwin said after the game.

The tactician welcomed the tough challenge, calling out his cagers for lack of humility in their unbeaten run.

"I don't care if we had 10 playing dates in a row when you lose your humility. When you think all you have to do is put your uniform on to be good, you need a wake-up call," he said.

After halftime, the Blue Eagles were able to recover. They limited the Tamaraws to just 15 points and did their work on the glass, outrebounding the Morayta-based squad 53-34.

But Baldwin would've preferred his team to adjust immediately, and to not need a halftime break to pick themselves up.

"It's better to do our soul searching now after a game than at halftime, the time constraints are on you," he said.

The Eagles will attempt to notch their 12th win when they face the UE Red Warriors on Sunday.