Huge field vies in PPS Buglasan netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Over 200 players, including 32 in the centerpiece Open division, slug it out for top honors, prizes and ranking points as the local aces and rising stars take center stage in the PPS-PEPP Buglasan Tennis Festival, which gets goingThursday at the Praxevilla Tennis Courts in Dumaguete City.

Roel Capangpangan and Maclean Barraquias headline the field that also includes Keane Barraquias and Nikko Salas, all geared up for the week-long battle of power and styles in the men’s singles event also serving as part of the “Festivals of Festivals,” one of the most awaited festivals in Negros Oriental.

Hostilities in the juniors division, meanwhile, starts Friday with Lorenz Celis and Randy Tatoy II and Ellaine Bahonsua and Ashley McKenzie bannering the field in the premier 18-and-under category of the Group I tournament put up annually by Gov. Roel Degamo in tie-up with Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala.

“The huge turnout guarantees another exciting week, especially for those wanting to prove their worth against the established stars,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. “It’s inspiring to see these young players go out there and take the challenge in pursuit of honors and ranking points.”

For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Aside from the men’s singles Open and juniors play of the event presented by Dunlop and backed by MCF Global, other titles to be disputed are the men’s doubles Open and the Legends 40s, 50s and 60s, along with women’s doubles which will be held this weekend.

Hans Cabellon, Simon Anqui, Blake Solon and Tatoy and the McKenzie siblings Ashley and Khymberly are tipped to dispute the 16-U crowns in the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg with Cabellon also shooting for the boys’ 14-U diadem along with Jhovian Oracion, Paul Silmaro and Kirby Ramacho.