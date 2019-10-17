PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Cignal HD Spikers huddle after scoring a point against Perpetual Help in the 2019 Spikers Turf Open Conference on Tuesday
Sports Vision
HD Spikers sweep way to S Turf finals
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 8:26am

MANILA, Phiippines — Marck Espejo dished out top form, firing 14 hits as he powered Cignal HD to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 repeat romp over Perpetual Help to clinch the first finals berth in the 2019 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila recently.

The four-time MVP Espejo spiked his another solid performance with 11 kills and a pair of kill blocks and 12 excellent receptions and six digs as the HD Spikers followed up their 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 victory in Game One to sweep their best-of-three semis series.

The victory was also Cignal HD’s eighth straight.

Go for Gold-Air Force, meanwhile, banked on Ranran Abdilla to stop Sta. Elena-National U, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, to force a sudden death in their side of the Final Four.

Sta, Elena took the series’ opener, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8, but just couldn’t neutralize Abdilla in Game 2 as the top Air Force hitter unloaded 15 attack points to finish with 18 markers, two kill blocks and an ace on top of 19 excellent receptions.

The HD Spikers, meanwhile, proved too tough to handle for the Altas although after two sets, the latter kept the game close in the third frame, only to fade in the face of the former’s strong finishing kick.

Down by one in the third set, Cignal went to Espejo, who combined with Wendel Miguel and Ysay Marasigan as the HD Spikers surged ahead at 16-12 before Alfred Valbuena and Al Pareja took over to finish off the Altas.

Valbuena and Miguel combined for 15 hits while Edmar Bonono, Marasigan and Pareja had six markers apiece.

Kennry Malinis led Perpetual with eight points as reigning NCAA MVP Joebert Almodiel was held to just two points in three sets by the tough defending HD Spikers.

SPIKERS TURF VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tigers frustrate Maroons for solo 3rd place
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
"Being a young team and making the right decisions down the stretch, that was big for us," said coach Aldin Ayo.
Sports
Heredia on Casimero’s side
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Mexican strength and conditioning coach who bulked up Juan Manuel Marquez to knock out Manny Pacquiao in 2012 is now helping out interim WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero.
Sports
Harris hot debut fuels NLEX drive
By Olmin Leyba | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Fancied import Manny Harris hit the ground running for NLEX, firing 45 big points as he powered the Road Warriors to a 117-111 victory over Columbian Dyip and into solo second in the PBA Governors’ Cup last...
Sports
Philippines batters gain ground
By Joaquin Henson | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines crushed Pakistan, 11-0 then edged China, 1-0, to surge to a 2-0 record and close in on a berth in the four-team Super Round of the 29th Asian Baseball Championships in Taichung, Taiwan.
Sports
Petron, F2 dispute PSL Invitational crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Reigning champion F2 Logistics and unbeaten Petron open another chapter in their famed rivalry when they dispute Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference crown today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City....
Sports
Latest
33 minutes ago
Huge field vies in PPS Buglasan netfest
33 minutes ago
Over 200 players, including 32 in the centerpiece Open division, slug it out for top honors, prizes and ranking points as...
Sports
9 hours ago
Yulo says best is yet to come
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The world hasn’t seen the best of Carlos Edriel “Caloy” Yulo yet.
Sports
9 hours ago
Eagles thwart Tamaraws
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Defending champion Ateneo staved off FEU, 65-55, to remain unbeaten and stay on course for a possible outright finals entry...
Sports
9 hours ago
Azkals force scoreless draw against Chinese
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Facing a relentless bombing run from China, Neil Etheridge and the Philippine Azkals gallantly defended home territory and...
Sports
9 hours ago
Alido in charge with bogey-free 66
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Ira Alido is at it again as well as Clyde Mondilla and Michael Bibat.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with