Philippine football chief Araneta seeks reelection

BACOLOD CITY – Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta declared he's seeking a fresh mandate, offering to lead a federation looking to sustain its gains and make a big leap forward, especially with an airline giant coming in to sponsor the PFF-led national league.

Araneta, who was first elected to the post in 2011, stressed the need for continuity and unity as the PFF aims to strengthen the Philippines Football League and expand age group competitions taking advantage of the Qatar Airways' three-year sponsorship.

He announced his reelection plans to 25 of the 32 regional executives who will cast their votes in the PFF Congress on November 28.

“I’m happy that they’re here to signify their support and maybe because of what we have done for football in the last few years, it's really based on performance. I think they realized that although there are some things that are lacking, overall (Philippine) football has improved,” he said.

Negros Occidental Football Association head Ricky Yamson is expected to challenge Araneta for the presidency.

Araneta said Qatar Airways' sponsorship "frees up some of the funding for the PFL for use in tournaments for the Under-17, Under 16 and Under-18 on the national level and U-12 and U-14 on the regional.

"We have a lot of games next year so hopefully I get their support in my last term," said the PFF president, who also aims to see through the completion of the federation's national headquarters, dormitory, and training center in Carmona, Cavite in the next four years.

Araneta was initially considering just finishing his second term but reconsidered.

“I was thinking of not running anymore. But because of the circumstances right now, I am forced to run again to protect football from the infighting. I think if I don’t run, there will be a lot of people running and this will not be good for football and really create disunity among member associations," he said.

He was referring to the family dispute between Ricky Yanson and his brother Leo Rey, who owns the country's biggest club Ceres Negros FC. This feud, he feared, might spill over to the Ceres outfit and possibly jeopardize the PFL.

“There’s been unity in the past eight years. We have achieved a united organization and that’s what’s important to us right now," said Araneta.

Aside from unity, Araneta said he takes pride in the recognition received by the PFF from the Asian Football Confederation for its grassroots development programs, and the qualification of both the Azkals and the Malditas in the AFC Asian Cup, under his administration.