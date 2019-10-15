PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Angels looked headed to a trouble-free ride to the semis by racking up eight straight victories for a 9-2 card last week but the 10th win that would assure its stint in the next round proved elusive.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Angels target semis anew vs Jet Spikers
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 2:20pm

Games Wednesday
4 p.m. – Creamline vs PacificTown-Army
6 p.m. – Air Force vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Twice denied of a spot in the Final Four, Petro Gazz tries again Wednesday, but the Angels will have to hurdle an Air Force squad also in dire need of a win to fuel its own semis drive, guaranteeing a fierce duel in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Angels looked headed to a trouble-free ride to the semis by racking up eight straight victories for a 9-2 card last week but the 10th win that would assure its stint in the next round proved elusive as the Reinforced Conference champions dropped their last two games to the Motolite and Creamline sides, enabling PacificTown-Army and Air Force to stay in the hunt for a playoff for the last Final Four seat.

That makes the Angels-Jet Spikers face-off at 6 p.m. worth watching with the former confident of duplicating their straight-set romp over the latter in the first round last Sept. 1.

Creamline, meanwhile, seeks to move closer to a rare conference sweep as it guns for win No. 14 against PacificTown-Army at 4 p.m.

But the Lady Troopers, in joint fifth with the Jet Spikers at 6-7, are also be going all out to keep their slim hopes alive in the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision.

Army and Air Force need to sweep their last three games and hope that PetroGazz (9-4) and Motolite (9-5) won’t go over nine wins to force a playoff for the last semifinal seat.

Jovielyn Prado and Paneg Mercado, who combined for 26 hits in PetroGazz’s losing 1-3 stand to Creamline in Iloilo last Sunday, are again expected to lead the Angels drive along with Cherry Nunag, Jeanette Panaga and Cai Baloaloa with top hitter Jonah Sabeh also out to atone her mediocre four-hit showing the last time out.

But the Jet Spikers are also coming into the match upbeat following a four-set win over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans over the weekend that kept the former in the playoff race in the tournament backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

