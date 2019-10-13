Brandon Vera bows to Aung La N Sang in light heavyweight championship bout

TOKYO, Japan — Brandon Vera was unable to overcome Burmese Python Aung La N Sang in ONE: Century here on Sunday.

In the main event of ONE Championship's 100th show, Vera couldn't hold his ground against N Sang for the Light Heavyweight World Championship.

Both fighters traded blows in the first two rounds of the bout, but stamina became an issue for Vera.

In the second round Vera was caught off guard and fell to the ground, N Sang didn't hesitate to take advantage until the referee had to stop the bout.

N Sang and Vera, who suffered his first loss at ONE, were both bloodied after the fight.

Filipino fighters went a dismal 1-4 here in Tokyo.