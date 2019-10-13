PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Myanmar's Aung La N Sang kept Brandon Vera from becoming a two-division champion on Sunday, stopping the Filipino in the second round.
ONE Championship/FILE
Brandon Vera bows to Aung La N Sang in light heavyweight championship bout
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 9:53pm

TOKYO, Japan — Brandon Vera was unable to overcome Burmese Python Aung La N Sang in ONE: Century here on Sunday.

In the main event of ONE Championship's 100th show, Vera couldn't hold his ground against N Sang for the Light Heavyweight World Championship.

Both fighters traded blows in the first two rounds of the bout, but stamina became an issue for Vera.

In the second round Vera was caught off guard and fell to the ground, N Sang didn't hesitate to take advantage until the referee had to stop the bout.

N Sang and Vera, who suffered his first loss at ONE, were both bloodied after the fight.

Filipino fighters went a dismal 1-4 here in Tokyo.

AUNG LA N SANG BRANDON VERA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eagles repeat over Archers, secure final four slot
6 hours ago
Ateneo was the first team to book its ticket to the UAAP Season 82 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four with its 77-69 victory...
Sports
Lee siblings dominate, Johnson whips Kingad in ONE: Century Part I
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
It was a successful night for siblings Christian and Angela Lee here on Sunday, both winning title fights in Part I of ONE:...
Sports
Back to the drawing board for Kingad after loss to Demetrious Johnson
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Immediately after the bout, Kingad went back to his dressing room and simulated what went wrong in his loss with Team Lakay...
Sports
Filipino teen Yulo wins men's floor world title
12 hours ago
Teenager Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's floor title at the world gymnastics championships on...
Sports
Belingon submits to Fernandes, fails to regain bantamweight belt
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In their fourth bout against each other, Fernandes came out on top after catching the Team Lakay fighter in a rear naked choke...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Banario falters against Aoki in ONE: Century
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Aoki was able to score a takedown against the Filipino fighter early and Banario simply couldn't recover.
Sports
6 hours ago
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Carlos Yulo still shocked after gold win at World gymnastics championships
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo is still in disbelief after becoming the first Filipino World Gymnast champion at an international...
Sports
10 hours ago
Danny Kingad falls to mighty Demetrious Johnson
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Billed as the co-main event of Part I of ONE: Century, Kingad just couldn't catch a break against the decorated American and...
Sports
12 hours ago
More to come from Adiwang after ONE debut
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
After his first victory in the Strawweight division, the Baguio-based fighter is not shy in aiming for the top.
Sports
13 hours ago
Adiwang makes rousing ONE Championship debut vs Senzo Ikeda
13 hours ago
Lito Adiwang gave Team Lakay a winning start in ONE: Century Part I after making quick work of Japanese foe Senzo Ikeda in...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with