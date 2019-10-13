‘It’s ridiculous:’ Carlos Yulo still shocked after gold win at World gymnastics championships

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo is still in disbelief after becoming the first Filipino World Gymnast champion at an international competition held in Stuttgart, Germany.

Asked what he is feeling after bagging the gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Floor Exercise, Yulo said: “It’s ridiculous... I don't know”

Yulo bested Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat and China’s Xiao Ruoteng, who took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Filipino teen’s impressive and historic win secured him a ticket to the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Last year, Yulo won the bronze medal at the same bout.

Yulo shared that he was truly gunning for the gold medal this year.

“Actually last year, I was looking at my medal and I’m like I will get gold medal next year,” he said.