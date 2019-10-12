Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee relishes being role model for younger generation

TOKYO, Japan — ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee is ready to impart her experience to younger MMA fighters.

After a heartwarming encounter with a little girl at a press conference here on Thursday, Lee was left unexpectedly delighted.

"I was so surprised and I was very very happy when I saw the kids in the audience... to see kids like that, being able to ask questions to world champions and fighters and get answers is amazing," Lee said in an interview.

The girl, who had just begun her journey in MMA, told Lee she could not believe that the 23-year-old was a fighter, considering her feminine appearance.

Lee responded fondly to the child, narrating her journey in the sport.

"For me, you know, I really feel like whenever a kid comes up to me and talks to me it's just like they're one of my younger siblings," Lee said.

"I just offer advice, what I went through, just speak the truth and that's all I can do, you know. Just share my experiences and pass it on to the next generation," she added.

She is set to defend her atomweight title against Chinese rival Xiong Jing Nan on Sunday in the main event of ONE: Century Part I.

Their bout, one of four women's contests in ONE Championship's biggest fight fest, will be showcased live in the United States.

Seeing it as a move towards equality between men and women in the sport, the Canadian-born fighter couldn't help but commend her promotion.

"To see how much belief, how much support they really give to female fighters is amazing, it's incredible," Lee said.

"The growth of it is just, you know, we're signing new female fighters every single day, we're seeing new talent," she added.

Apart from Lee and Xiong, six more female fighters will be seeing action on Sunday — including former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi.

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.