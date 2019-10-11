PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Danny Kingad and Demetrious Johnson
The Flyweight World Grand Prix between Danny Kingad (R) and Demetrious Johnson (L) will be aired live in the United States on Sunday
ONE Championship
Kingad eager to banner Filipino MMA talent vs Demetrious Johnson
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 8:00pm

TOKYO, Japan — Danny Kingad is excited to showcase Filipino MMA talents to a U.S. audience when he faces Flyweight King Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson on Sunday.

Billed as a co-main event in Part I of ONE: Century, Kingad's Flyweight World Grand Prix Final against Johnson will be aired live in America.

"Excited ako kasi nga yung pangalan na yan [Johnson] ay di basta basta, na irepresent mo sa buong mundo [yung Filipino talent]," Kingad said.

"Reding (sic) ready na ako," he added.

The Baguio-based fighter had looked up to Johnson when he first got into MMA, but now with a clash against his idol, Kingad means business.

"Yung mindset ko ngayon, pag nasa laro kami parehas kaming tao, parehas kaming nagtraining," he said about the American fighter.

"Para sakin pag tinitignan ko siya yung nasa isip ko, naeexcite ako," he added.

Kingad hopes to stage an upset against the 11-time champion and join his Team Lakay stablemates as World Champions.

 

 

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

