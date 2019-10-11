PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Aung La N Sang aims to defend his ONE Light Heavyweight title against Brandon Vera in ONE: Century to be held here in Tokyo on Sunday
ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang out to exploit Brandon Vera's long rests between fights
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 6:49pm

TOKYO, Japan — Burmese Python Aung La N Sang will use his persistent experience in the cage as an advantage against Brandon Vera in ONE: Century on Sunday.

Aiming to defend his ONE Light Heavyweight title against the Filipino fighter, N Sang is looking to exploit his more consistent fight schedules.

"Me, doing this whole thing... it's normal for me because I've done it at least five times in the last one year and a half, two years, you know," N Sang said.

"He [Vera] hasn't done that. So that's gonna be a big factor," he said.

Vera has seen scarce action in the last three years, only stepping inside the cage twice since 2016.

His last fight against Italian Mauro Cerilli in November 2018 marked his return to the cage after almost two years of hiatus.

N Sang, meanwhile, has not only fought but also won six fights in a row since June 2017.

But Vera said that his long layoffs between fights was to ensure that his body was fully recovered before returning to action.

At 42-years-old, Vera is taking very good care of his physical health.

"I've never ever ever hurt my body. I've never overtrained. If I had an injury, I didn't inject myself or take pills to fix it and get right back in there," Vera said.

"Brandon, why do you only fight once a year, once every year and a half, two years?' Cause I take care of my body. I have to make sure that I'm okay... I don't force stuff back," he added.

N Sang and Vera's Light Heavyweight title bout headlines a two-part fight fest that will mark ONE Championship's 100th show on Sunday here.

 

 

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

