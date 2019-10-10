Brandon Vera wary of dangerous Aung La N Sang

TOKYO, Japan — Brandon "The Truth" Vera said he has left no stone unturned in preparing for his heavyweight title defense against Burmese Python Aung La N Sang in ONE: Century on Sunday.

With his life-long goal of becoming a two-division champion in mind, Vera isn't taking his upcoming fight lightly.

"He [N Sang] has my full respect and my full attention. This bout means more to me than anything I've ever done in my martial arts career so far," Vera said in a press conference here on Thursday.

"When I say it means more than anything, this entire camp, I've only taken five days off the entire time. I need you to understand, this is how much I respect this bout and this man," he added.

Vera went down from his natural Heavyweight class to challenge N Sang in the Light Heavyweight division.

The American-born Filipino fighter last saw action in November 2018, where he successfully defended his ONE heavyweight title against Mauro Cerilli in Manila.

Meanwhile, N Sang has won six straight bouts since 2017.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong tagged the fight as one of two that he's most excited about come Sunday.

"The weight of the world is on their shoulders. This means so much to both men in terms of their legacy," Sityodtong said.

"It's not about fame or success or money or anything for them. This is about the prime achievement of their careers as martial artists and no amount of money can buy that," he added.

The much-awaited clash will headline ONE's 100th show, which will feature two full fight cards in one day.