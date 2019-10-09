Motolite extinguishes streaking Petro Gazz for 8th win

MANILA, Philippines – Motolite squeaked past Petro Gazz in a five-set thriller, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11, for their eighth win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Apart from breaking their two-game losing slump, the Motolite squad also stymied an eight-game winning streak for the Petro Gazz Angels.

Motolite improved its win-loss record to 8-5 while Petro Gazz fell to 9-3.

The Motolite squad had a sluggish start, dropping the opening set to the Angels. But two dominant set wins in the second and third set shifted the momentum on their side.

Petro Gazz, however, didn't want to go down without a fight.

Leaning on the offense of Jonah Sabete, the Angels were able to deny Motolite the closeout.

It was crucial back-to-back net touches called on Petro Gazz in the tight fifth set that eventually gave Motolite enough breathing room for the win.

Tots Carlos and Aie Gannaban were go to scorers for the Motolite.

Myla Pablo and Bern Flora also had big games.

Both Motolite and Petro Gazz remain in the top four of the standings.