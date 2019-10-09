Valdez, Reyes banner SEAG women's volleyball roster

MANILA, Philippines – The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) on Thursday released the official lineup for the women's volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Mainstays Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Mika Reyes and Aby Marano headline the 14-woman roster.

Rhea Dimaculangan, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina, Mylene Paat, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili and Kat Arado are also included in the lineup.

Young guns Eya Laure and Maddie Madayag are also part of the squad in the biennial event.

Fil-Hawaiian Kalei Mau will also be seeing action for the Filipina spikers.

Coach Shaq delos Santos will be calling the shots once again for the Philippine volleybelles.