Zack Huang of UST goes for a jumper against UE's Rey Suerte
UAAP
Hot-shooting Tigers wallop Warriors
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – University  of Santo Tomas fired in all cylinders to down University of the East by 28, 101-73, in the UAAP Season 82 Men's Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Zachy Huang typified the Growling Tigers' stupendous shooting as he buried six treys to fire 22 points, five rebounds and an assist as his side improved to 5-4.

Beninese high-flyer Soulemane Chabi Yo bounced back with 22 points, 14 boards, two assists and a steal, while Sherwin Concepcion and Brent Paraiso combined for 20 points built on four triples.

It was a huge comeback for UST after losing back-to-back games, and coach Aldin Ayo said that it was really a matter of the Espana crew going back to basics.

"We were able to release the pressure. Yung past games namin, grabe yung pressure sa mga bata," he said. "Binigyan lang namin yun ng pansin and this game, we were more relaxed. I told them to go back to having fun while playing and just enjoy the season." 

And it truly showed, with the Growling Tigers shooting 14-of-42 from downtown (33%) — an obvious step up from their 28% shooting against Ateneo the last time out.

That allowed UST to erect a 34-point advantage, 72-38, after a Huang trey at the 4:59 mark of the third quarter.

UE rode the broad shoulders of Cameroonian big man Alex Diakhite, who got 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the defeat.

Neil Tolentino also chimed in 11 points and four boards as the Red Warriors fell to 3-6.

The scores:

UST 101 – Chabi Yo 22, Huang 22, Concepcion 10, Paraiso 10, Nonoy 9, Abando 8, Cansino 7, Subido 6, Ando 2, Bataller 2, Cuajao 2, Bordeos 1, Asuncion 0, Caunan 0, Cosejo 0, Pangilinan 0.

UE 73 – Diakhite 24, Tolentino 11, Manalang 10, Suerte 10, Conner 7, Antiporda 3, Apacible 2, Cruz 2, Lorenzana 2, Mendoza 2, Abanto 0, Camacho 0, Natividad 0, Pagsanjan 0.

Quarterscores: 26-18, 55-29, 74-54, 101-73.

Philstar
