Team Lakay, Vera vie for three titles in ONE: Century

MANILA, Philippines — Three titles will be up for grabs for Filipino fighters in ONE: Century in Tokyo on Sunday.

Participating in two separate fight cards to be held on the same day, Danny Kingad, Kevin Belingon and Brandon Vera all have a shot to bring home a belt.

In Part I of the Sunday fight fest, Kingad will be facing off with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson in the Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final as a co-main event to the women's atomweight championship between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan.

The victor between Kingad and Johnson will be crowned the first ever flyweight World Grand Prix champion.

Meanwhile, Vera's light heavyweight world championship bout against Burmese Aung La N Sang headlines Part II of ONE: Centruy.

The Filipino fighter hopes to take the light heavyweight title from Aung La and become a two-division champion.

A fourth bout between Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes is a co-main event to Vera's title bid.

Belingon will try to take back his bantamweight World title which he lost to Fernandes via disqualification last March.

Kingad and Belingon's fellow Team Lakay fighters Honorio Banario and Lito Adiwang will also be seeing action on Sunday.

Banario will hope to break out of a losing slump when he faces Japan's Shinya Aoki after dropping three out of his last four fights.

Meanwhile, Adiwang will be making his ONE Championship debut after winning a contract with the promotion in the ONE: Warrior Series.

Check out the full fight card here: