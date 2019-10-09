Brooklyn Nets continue preseason activities in Shanghai amid NBA-China row

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets are continuing preseason activities in Shanghai despite controversy involving China and the NBA.

Despite a row brewing between the league and the Chinese government brought about by a controversial tweet by Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, the New York-based squad is still out and about in the country.

While a media event involving the Nets was cancelled on Tuesday because of the issue, other activities have seemed to push through as scheduled.

Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Theo Pinson dropped in for a basketball clinic with Chinese youth in Rucker Park.

Joe Harris also dropped at the NBA Playzone in Shanghai.

Not much more wholesome than Joe Harris at the NBA Play Zone ???? pic.twitter.com/Vave5Pwdt1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 8, 2019

An AFP report earlier this week quoted Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai's take on the issue.

The Taiwanese-Canadian said that "freedom of expression does not extend to issues China deems untouchable".

Tsai also said in a Facebook post that Morey's tweet was intolerable to the Chinese government and citizens.

The Nets are set to play a pair of exhibition games against the Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai and Shenzen.