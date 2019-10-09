Brooklyn Nets continue preseason activities in Shanghai amid NBA-China row

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets are continuing preseason activities in Shanghai despite controversy involving China and the NBA.
Despite a row brewing between the league and the Chinese government brought about by a controversial tweet by Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, the New York-based squad is still out and about in the country.
While a media event involving the Nets was cancelled on Tuesday because of the issue, other activities have seemed to push through as scheduled.
.@GTemp17 and @taureanprince learned how to make dumplings ???????????? pic.twitter.com/va2WkFX9qj— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 8, 2019
Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Theo Pinson dropped in for a basketball clinic with Chinese youth in Rucker Park.
Out here at Rucker Park Shanghai!@KyrieIrving, @CarisLeVert and @tpinsonn dropped in ???????? pic.twitter.com/q0pp3FBR97— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 8, 2019
Joe Harris also dropped at the NBA Playzone in Shanghai.
Not much more wholesome than Joe Harris at the NBA Play Zone ???? pic.twitter.com/Vave5Pwdt1— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 8, 2019
An AFP report earlier this week quoted Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai's take on the issue.
The Taiwanese-Canadian said that "freedom of expression does not extend to issues China deems untouchable".
Tsai also said in a Facebook post that Morey's tweet was intolerable to the Chinese government and citizens.
The Nets are set to play a pair of exhibition games against the Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai and Shenzen.
