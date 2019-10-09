PetroGazz targets playoff berth

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking PetroGazz primes up for its keenly awaited rematch with unbeaten Creamline this weekend as it takes on a skidding Motolite today looking for a ninth straight win and a playoff for at least the last semifinal seat in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Unlike in its come-from-behind five-set win over the PacificTown Army in Iloilo last Saturday that kept its win run going, however, PetroGazz hopes to recall its fierce form, dominate early and duplicate its three-set triumph over Motolite in their first round clash last Sept. 8.

Game time is at 4 p.m.

After a string of 3-0 romps that spiked the second longest streak thus far in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision, the Angels faced their biggest challenge against the Lady Troopers. But after falling 1-2 set down, the reigning Reinforced Conference champions kept their poise and showed their big fighting heart to frustrate the veteran-laden Army side by winning the last two sets in emphatic fashions.

That also kept PetroGazz’s hold of second place at 9-12 behind first semifinalist Creamline (12-0) with five teams – BanKo-Perlas (8-5), Motolite (7-5), PacificTown-Army (6-6), Choco Mucho (6-7) and Air Force (5-7) – still in hot pursuit of the last two seats in post-season play.