Adamson, UST start title face-off

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson and UST brace for a fierce duel right from the opening serve as they seek the momentum in a Game One face-off in the PVL Collegiate Conference Finals at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan today.

Game time is at 11 a.m. Game Two is on Saturday with the decider, if necessary, to be held next Wednesday.

The Lady Falcons and the Tigresses bounced back from 0-1 deficits in their respective semifinal series with the St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the Ateneo Lady Eagles and swept their next two games to forge a clash of top UAAP teams.

Ateneo and St. Benilde likewise start their best-of-three series for third at 9 a.m.