Adamson, UST start title face-off
(The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson and UST brace for a fierce duel right from the opening serve as they seek the momentum in a Game One face-off in the PVL Collegiate Conference Finals at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan today.

Game time is at 11 a.m. Game Two is on Saturday with the decider, if necessary, to be held next Wednesday.

The Lady Falcons and the Tigresses bounced back from 0-1 deficits in their respective semifinal series with the St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the Ateneo Lady Eagles and swept their next two games to forge a clash of top UAAP teams.

Ateneo and St. Benilde likewise start their best-of-three series for third at 9 a.m.

 

Gymnast Carlos Yulo 2nd Pinoy to enter 2020 Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The country was counting on gymnast Carlos Yulo to qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
NBA commissioner: Not league's job to weigh in on countries' political systems, values
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"At a time when divides between nations grow deeper and wider, we believe sports can be a unifying force that focuses on what...
Sports
Floyd told Pacquiao’s ready
By Joaquin Henson | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons and Floyd Mayweather Jr. shared a laugh about the supposed exhibition that the man called Money announced in social media to involve super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
NBA, Nets cancel Shanghai media event
12 hours ago
The NBA and Brooklyn Nets abruptly cancelled a media event in Shanghai on Tuesday as the American basketball league struggles...
Sports
Nets owner says China sovereignty off-limits after Rockets-Hong Kong row
1 day ago
Freedom of expression does not extend to issues China deems untouchable, the Taiwanese-Canadian owner of the NBA's Brooklyn...
Sports
Latest
Obiena bent on ruling pole vault
October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, the first of two Filipino athletes who have so far booked tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is not looking too far ahead considering that there’s the 30th SEA Games scheduled in ...
2 hours ago
Sports
Tokong reaches Siargao Surfing Cup quarterfinals
October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Local bet John Mark Tokong survived a shaky finish to keep his title hopes alive yesterday in the 25th Siargao International Surfing Cup at the world-famous Cloud 9 here.
2 hours ago
Sports
Battle royale up at Riviera
October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Nineteen clubs gear up for a battle royale as they dispute the crown and an all-expense paid golf vacation in Thailand in the Federation National Team Shootout grand finals tomorrow at Riviera’s Couples course...
2 hours ago
Sports
4 breeders lead LGBA derby circuit
October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Four gamefowl breeders scored six wins each last Monday to take the lead in the ongoing 2019 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association Breeder of Year derby circuit (first leg, 7- stag derby) at the Pasay City Cockpi...
2 hours ago
Sports
Skippers go for historic D-L sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Marinerong Pilipino aims to complete a historic tournament sweep as it goes for the jugular against BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare in Game Two of their PBA D-League Foundation Cup best-of-three finals today at the...
2 hours ago
Sports
