PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Justine Baltazar dominated his way to a 25-point, 25-rebound double-double as La Salle decimated NU.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Monster 25-25 game nets La Salle’s Baltazar UAAP Player of the Week plum
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines – Not that many players can consistently post double-doubles and even less can come away with 20-20 games.

Justine Baltazar did them five more, dominating his way to a 25-point, 25-rebound double-double as La Salle decimated NU in the UAAP 82 men's basketball yournament last Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 center already had 15 points and 14 rebounds at halftime before doubling down on his effort and, in the end, the Bulldogs had nothing left to stop him.

Standing in elite company of players who have recorded a 25-25 game, Baltazar was the hands down winner for the latest Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award.

A workhorse inside the paint, the fourth-year big man collected 10 of his huge rebounding output from the offensive side while also swatting two shots in 33 minutes of action.

His exploits deserved sweet praise from La Salle head coach Gian Nazario.

“When was the last time a local had a 25 and 25 in the UAAP? I mean, again, yan ang resulta ng ginagawa ni Balti during practices. He really works hard. He takes care of his body and it shows in the game,” said Nazario.

Even better, Baltazar’s explosion came just at the right time as the Green Archers try to rally for more wins in the second round.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat kasi maganda and laro ko. Bumawi ako sa laro ko kasi medyo pangit ang laro ko nung huli,” he said after only finishing with four points in the team’s 92-77 triumph over UST a week ago.

Baltazar grabbed the weekly citation given by print and online media covering the league away from the likes of Ken Tuffin of FEU, Thirdy Ravena of Ateneo, and Senegalese Alex Diakhite of UE.

JUSTINE BALTAZAR LA SALLE UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China's CCTV suspends Houston Rockets broadcasts
2 hours ago
Chinese broadcaster CCTV has said it will stop showing Houston Rockets games as the backlash in China grows over a tweet backing...
Sports
Tamaraws, Archers crack Top Four
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
FEU withstood a scorching UP rally and escaped with an 82-79 overtime win while La Salle scored an emphatic 85-61 victory...
Sports
Surging Red Warriors now seek UAAP semis berth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Led by one-and-done Rey Suerte and foreign player Alex Diakhite, the Warriors have taken the league by surprise.
Sports
PH volleybelles settle for bronze in ASEAN Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Despite the return of key players Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Maddie Madayag, the Filipina Spikers couldn't...
Sports
A SEA Games train wreck?
By Bill Velasco | October 7, 2019 - 12:00am
It appears that the home court advantage crowed about by sports officials will mean almost nothing in several sports in the imminent Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
Latest
7 minutes ago
UAAP Sunday: Big wins for DLSU, FEU; Galling losses for NU, UP
By Rick Olivares | 7 minutes ago
I expected the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons to come out with a fire and a renewed sense of purpose. Instead,...
Sports
25 minutes ago
UAAP Saturday: Ateneo remains undefeated; UE surges
By Rick Olivares | 25 minutes ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles took the shine off the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 66-52, to remain undefeated at 8-0...
Sports
2 hours ago
After ASEAN Grand Prix bid, Marano upbeat on Philippines' SEAG volleyball campaign
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
"Sa tingin ko may palalagyan tayo. Kumbaga, may mararating tayo sa ganitong klaseng performance ng team," Marano said.
Sports
2 hours ago
Philippines' Baron, Macandili win awards in ASEAN Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The former DLSU stars stood out among the four nations — clinching individual awards for their prowess on the...
Sports
2 hours ago
NBA Rockets exec says Hong Kong tweet not meant to offend
2 hours ago
The general manager of the Houston Rockets said Monday a tweet backing Hong Kong protests that caused a major backlash was...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with